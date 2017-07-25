Colleyville Lions Club now has an evening meeting for those members who have difficulty making the early morning meetings. These meetings will only be once a month (last Thursday of each month) at 530 pm at Tios Carlos Mexican restaurant in the meeting room (ON THE END BY WHOLE FOODS). This Thursday, 7/27, will be the first meeting. We have negotiated to have a taco bar in the back of the meeting room and will have beef and chicken tacos with all the sides and either ice tea or water for $10.00 a head. This way members can get there food and not be ordering off the menu during the meeting. This will allow us 45 minutes to eat and mingle with people arriving after work. The meeting itself will begin at 615 pm sharp so please come early and enjoy you meal and be ready for the meeting.

We will also be having some of our morning guest speakers at these meetings so they should be very informative. This week we are fortunate to have our very own District Governor, Lion Charlie Bethards, kick off these new meetings as our first guest speaker. This is a great opportunity for those who wish to be more involved with Lionism but are busy early mornings. It’s also a chance to reach out to those who have been hesitant about joining because of the hours so reach back out to them as well!