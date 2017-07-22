Colleyville, Texas July 22, 2017
Arrested on July 14, 2017 at 6:18 PM by Officer Olicar at the Keller Police Station and Charged with;
Possession of Marijuana less than 2 ounces, Bond set at $1,000.
Arrested on July 15, 2017 at 5:17 PM by Officer M. Foss at 2508 Glade Road and Charged with;
Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.
Arrested on July 20, 2017 at 2:00 pm by Officer j. Filion at 2301 Plaza Place, Bedford and Charged with;
Purchase and Furnish Alcohol to a minor, Bond listed as $2,000.
Arrested on july 20, 2017 at 12:44 AM by Officer R. McFadden at 6900 Longwood Dr. and Charged with;
Driving While Intoxicated with an Open Alcohol Container, Bond set at $1,000.
