Colleyville, Texas July 22, 2017

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.





Arrested on July 14, 2017 at 6:18 PM by Officer Olicar at the Keller Police Station and Charged with;



Possession of Marijuana less than 2 ounces, Bond set at $1,000. KEVIN MICHAEL DAVIS, Age 18, POB: Bedford, TX. Listed as Student at University of Arkansas and home 2701 Willow Park ST., Richland Hills, TX.on July 14, 2017 at 6:18 PM by Officer Olicar at the Keller Police Station and Charged with;





Arrested on July 15, 2017 at 5:17 PM by Officer M. Foss at 2508 Glade Road and Charged with;



Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000. JESSICA RUSSELL, Age: 31, POB: McAllen, TX. Listed Occupation as Customer Service for ADT and Home 3577 N. Beltline Road, Irving, TX.on July 15, 2017 at 5:17 PM by Officer M. Foss at 2508 Glade Road and Charged with;





Arrested on july 16, 2017 at 1:48 AM by Officer J. Newman at 6500 Colleyville Blvd and Charged With;



Driving While Intoxicated 2nd!..no bond listed. JOSHUA COLE BAKER, Age: 30, POB: Richland Hills, TX. Listed Occupation as Self-employed and Home 13500 Copper Canyon Dr., Haslet, TX.on july 16, 2017 at 1:48 AM by Officer J. Newman at 6500 Colleyville Blvd and Charged With;

