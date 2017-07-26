Colleyville, Texas July 26, 2017

The Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) presented the City

of Colleyville with its Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for the Fiscal Year 2017

budget, continuing a 22-year-old tradition of financial transparency excellence.

GFOA reviews budget documents on an annual basis and assessed how well an entity’s budget

serves as a policy document, a financial plan, an operations guide, and a communications device.

In order to receive the award, the City had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for

effective budget presentation.



Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

The City of Colleyville has received this award for 23 consecutive years. The award reflects acommitment from the City to meet the highest principles of governmental budgeting.“As fiscal stewards, financial transparency is key in the relationship between the City and itstaxpayers,” Mayor Richard Newton said. “We want our community members to have anunderstanding of how their dollars are spent to better Colleyville and the quality of life.”The award-winning budget is available to view on Colleyville.com. In addition to the hardnumbers and budget breakdown, the 258-page document highlights important budget items andhow the City’s spending reflects its goals. This year, the City introduced the OpenGov FinancialTransparency Portal. This online tool provides a visually appealing look at the budget andmonthly reports.“The budget document is more than a collection of revenues and expenditures,” AdrienneLothery, Colleyville Strategic Services manager, said. “It exists to help residents understandcommunity priorities and programs for the year.”More than 1,600 entities participate in the Budget Awards Program. GFOA posts Budget Awardrecipients, along with their corresponding budget documents, on GFOA.org. The Associationsaid its award recipients have pioneered efforts to improve the quality of budgeting and providean excellent example for other governments throughout North America.More information about GFOA:The Government Finance Officers Association is a nationally-recognized major professionalassociation servicing the needs of more than 19,000 appointed and elected local, state, andprovincial-level government officials and other finance practitioners.