Keller, Texas July 22, 2017
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.
Arrested on july 08, 2017 at 10:23 PM by Officer B. Cross at 1832 Johnson Road and Charged with;
Public Intoxication, Bond set at $285.
Arrested on July 10, 2017 at 9:36 PM by Officer M. Moore at 225 Rodeo Drive and Charged With
Assault (simple) Contact, Bond set at $571.
Arrested on july 14, 2017 at 12:37 AM by Westlake Officer M. Wheeler at 3100 SH 114 WB and Charged with; 1.) Possession of Marijuana. less than 2 ounces.Bond set at $1,000,
2.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 2 Less than 1 G, Bond set at $2,000…total Bond $3,000.
2.) Possession of Marijuana, Less than 2 ounces, Bond set at $750, total Bond $3,250.
2.) On a Haltom City PD Warrant for Assault Bond set at $327,
3.) On a Haltom City PD Warrant for Failure to Appear Bond set at $192, Total Bond $2,019.
2.) On a Ft. Worth PD Warrant for Speeding Bond set at $374.53…Total Bond $1,374.53.
