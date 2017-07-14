Colleyville, Texas July 14, 2017
Arrested on July 08, 2017 at 11:09 PM by officer C. Eustace at Market Street, 5605 Colleyville Blvd. and Charged with;
Arrested at 1116 Nueces Court at 10:12 PM on 12/21/14 by Officer Mark Stierwalt. Searles listed his occupation as Unemployed. Transported and booked into the Keller Jail at 10:43 PM on 12/21/14. Transferred to Tarrant County Corrections Center on 12/23/14.
Arrested on July 11, 2017 at 9:28 PM by Officer R. Cannon at Cheek-Sparger Road and Charged with;
Evading Arrest and Detention with a Vehicle, no bond amount listed.
Arrested on July 08, 2017 at 2:31 Am by Officer D. Young at 700 Glade Road and Charged With
Arrested on July 09, 2017 at 2:3 AM by Officer D. Young and Charged with;
Driving while Intoxicated, no bond listed.
Driving While Intoxicated with an open Alcohol container in the vehicle, bond set at $1,000.
2.) Illegal Parking warrant from the Richardson PD, Bond set on this at $135.1
Possession of a Controlled Substance PG1 Less than 1 Gram, a State Jail Felony, No Bond listed.
Arrested on Nov. 9, 2016 at 3:00 PM by Officer D. Young at his Home 1116 Nueces Court and Charged with;
Assault of a Family or House Member with an attempt to Impede Breath or Circulation, A Third Degree Felony.
Officer Elias Olivarez was advised by the victim, Jonora Elton Searles, 51, that during the day, her car keys (n/a) and silver Honda Accord ($10,000) had been stolen. Detective Kevin Maddux was the investigator and the vehicle and keys were recovered.
12/21/14 Burglary of a Habitation at 1116 Nueces Court. Officer K. Bruner was advised at 9:36 PM by the victim, Jonora Elton Searles, 51, that the back door frame on the residence had been damaged. Detective Chad Bonham investigated the burglary. Wesley Thomas Searles, 27, was arrested on this charge and outstanding warrants.
and Finally……
COURTNEY KRISTIN SEARLES, 18 white female of 1116 Nueces Court in Colleyville. Colleyville PD –
Consumption of Alcohol-Minor.
Arrested at 1200 Church Street at 2:20 AM on 7/21/11 by Officer Brian Thorne. Searles listed her occupation as Sales for Victoria’s Secret.
Transported and booked into the Keller Jail at 2:38 AM on 7/21/11.
Arrested on July 07, 2017 at 12:50 PM by Officer E. Olivarez at 4200 Glade Road and Charged with;
Arrested, on July 09, 2017 at 1:57 PM by Offincer N. Garcia at 7100 Colleyville Blvd and Charged with;
1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG, Less than 1 G a State Felony no bond listed,
