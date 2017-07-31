Keller, Texas July 31, 2017

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.





Arrested on July 18, 2017 at 9:20 AM by Officer G. Telesko at 100 Taylor Street and Charged with;



1.) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Bond set at $421,

2.) On a Galveston, County Sheriff’s Office, Bond set at $1,000, Total Bond $1,421. DEBORAH LYNN VIGIL, Age: 48, POB: CA. Listed Occupation as Collection for Pro Collect and home 9333 Sundial Drive, Keller, TX.on July 18, 2017 at 9:20 AM by Officer G. Telesko at 100 Taylor Street and Charged with;

Age: 38, POB: Memphis, TN. Listed as Unemployed and Home 320 East Clover Park Dr., Ft. Worth, TX.on July 17, 2017 by Officer G. Telesko at the Kroger at 2061 Rufe Snow Dr. and Charged with;

TANIKA RENEE REED, Age: 37, POB: Ft. Worth, TX. No Occupation Listed and Home 513 Hidden Dale Dr., Ft. Worth, TX.on July 17, 2017 at 2:39 PM by Officer G. Telesko at 2061 Rufe Snow Drive and Charged with;

A review of Keller Police and Crime Incidents:

07-28-2017 Keller Crime Report

