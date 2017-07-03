Southlake, Texas July 28,2017 The City Council candidates, and the date is set for the upcoming special election.

The election will take place September 9th with three candidates vying for the Place 6 seat. Here’s how they will appear on the ballot:

Shauna Newman

Christopher Archer

Stephen (Steve) Luhrs

Visit the City’s Candidate Information page for each candidate’s filing information.

Denton County Residents needed as Poll workers

The City is in need of three volunteers to serve as Denton County Election Poll Workers for the September 9th Special Election. Please consider serving the community and taking part in the election process.

To be eligible for this unique opportunity, you must meet these specific requirements:

Must be a Denton County registered voter who lives in Southlake, and

Must be available during the early voting period (August 23 – September 5) and/or on Election Day (September 9), and

Cannot be an elected official or be employed by an elected official.

You will be paid for your service, as follows:

During early voting, the lead clerk will get $10/hour and secondary clerks will get $9/hour,

On Election Day, the presiding judge will get $11/hour, alternate judge $10/hour, and clerks $9/hour.

For more information, please contact the City Secretary’s Office at 817-748-8183.

We appreciate your time and assistance!

Early voting takes place August 23-September 5th. For more information about the election, please visit CityofSouthlake.com/Elections