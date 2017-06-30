Keller, Texas June 30, 2017
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.
Possession of Marijuana less than 2 ounces, Bond set at $750.
Arrested on June 20, 2017 at 12:46 AM by Officer J. Lemoine at 1600 Keller Pkwy and charged with;
Arrested, on June 18, 2017 at 3:39 AM by Officer M. Moore at 100 Keller Pkwy and Charged with;
Arrested on June 23, 2017 at 12:37 AM by Officer C. Berry at 800 S. Main St. and Charged With;
2.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 1 G, Bond set at $5,000,
3.) Possession of Marijuana less than 2 ounces, Bond set at $1,000…Total Bond: $11,000.
Arrested on June 18, 2017 at 3:44 AM by Officer M. Moore at 100 Keller Parkway and Charge With
Consumption of Alcohol by a Minor, Bond set at $321.
Arrested on June 18, 2017 at 2:43 AM by Officer T. Ulrich at 500 Norma Lane and Charged With
2.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 2 More than 4 G less than 400 G, a 2nd Degree Felony, Bond set at $6,000,
3.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG2 more than 4 G but less than 400 G, a 2nd Degree Felony, Bond set at $6,000; Total Bond $18,000.
Consumption of Alcohol by a Minor, Bond set at $321.
Arrested on June 21, 2017 at 1:55 PM by Westlake Officer D. P:otts at State Highway 114 East Bound and Charged with;
Forgery of a Government/National Instrument/Money/Security, a Third Degree Felony, Bond set at $500.
Arrested on June 17, 2017 at 4:27 PM by Officer K. Buchanan at the Walmart in Keller 1230 Rufe Snow and Charged with;
Possession of a Controlled Substance PG1 less than 1G, Bond set at $4,000.
ROBBERY, a 2nd Degree Felony, Bond set at $7,000.
Arrested on June 18, 2017 at 10:40 P:M by Officer M. Moore at the Keller Church of Christ 205 S Elm St and Charged With;
Possession of Marijuana less than 2 ounces, Bond set at $1,000.
Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol by a Minor, Bond set at $520.50.
Arrested on June 21, 2017 at 6:56 PM by Officer J. Rodriguez at 8800 Davis Blvd and Charged With;
Driving While Intoxicated Third or More!!!, Bond set at $5,000.
Driving while Intoxicated with a BAC more than 0.15, Bond set at $1,500.
Arrested on June 20, 2017 at 4:17 AM by Officer B. Cross at 1500 Penny Lane and Charged With;
1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 1 G, Bond set at $5,000
ANDREW ORTIZ, Age: 18, POB: Coppell, TX. No Occupation listed and Home 12460 Grey Twig Dr., Ft. Worth, Texas.
1.) Possession of Marijuana More than 4 ounces but less than 5 lbs, a State Jail Felony, Bond set at $6,000,
Arrested on June 18, 2017 at 3:25 AM by Officer M. Moore and Charged with;
Arrested on June 17, 2017 at 6:26 AM by Officer M. Moore at 100 Pecan St and Charged with
