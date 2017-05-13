May 13, 2017
And we wonder why school kids of today don’t get an open unbias education?. Perhaps Ms. Julie Richards AP Psychology, who doesn’t hesitate to show her disdain about Republicans, does the same in her Class Room, at least based on her response below
|Julie
julie.richardson@gcisd.net
2017/05/12 at 1:45 pm
|
Concerning the Guest column below
|Editor Comment
|In reply to Julie Richardson GCISD School Teacherjulie.richardson@gcisd.net
Perhaps when calling all Republican “Fools” “Blind Republican fools.” one should use a personal email address versus your official GCISD email..Would make some readers think perhaps our kids are not getting an unbiased view concerning our political parties!Thank you Ms. Richardson for your comments, the following is …Reprinted from the GCISD Website
Julie Richardson: AP Psychology
Hello! My name is Julie Richardson and I have taught at Grapevine High School for the last 24 years. I currently teach AP Psychology. I have in the past coached soccer and volleyball. I grew up in Irving Texas, but have always had a close tie to the community of Grapevine. My Great Aunt Mae, lived at the corner of Ball and College street and I spent every other Sunday from my birth until the early 80’s at her house. I have had the opportunity to watch the physical geography of Grapevine change in many ways over the years. However, one thing that always remains the same is the climate of family. I am honored and proud to be a part of this community and especially Grapevine High School.
Last Modified on August 17, 2015
5 Comments
Alan Linford
Oh I wish I was on the GCISD Board, if there are any Board members who can think…let us know the blind fool on the GHS Staff. This is what is wrong with education.
James
I just have a couple of thoughts on this “article” (if you can even call it that.)
First, the disclaimer “Your email address will not be published” seems to be just for show as you immediately published that she commented from her school email.
Second, had she responded in favor of the article I highly doubt you would have posted anything about what address she posted from.
Third, I find it extremely hipocirital of you, the operator of an extremely biased website, to comment on someone else being biased.
Lastly, I would love to hear your explination as to how one online comment somehow gives you insight into the way a tenured AP teacher conducts her business in the classroom.
Editor - Nelson Thibodeaux
No you can call it a “Letter to the Editor” which is expected to be posted publicly. Secondarily, the teacher responded using a taxpayer owned and paid for web site “GCISD.net,” of which I would think would be used only for official school actions. You can speculate about rather LNO would have posted the email or not; however if anyone uses an official paid for website to express their personal views in this matter, we reserve the right to comment, regardless of the position declared.
Concerning “hipocirital”, which I assume you mean “hypocritical?” Once again for all concerned. LNO is as conservative; as the Star Telegram is Liberal, however, as in this case, the comment was printed just as received, without edit. Therefore, LNO has every right to respond to a High School Teacher calling all Republicans Fools; which is certainly debatable; while the fact she wrote this comment is not debatable. Giving pause to believe this High School Teacher, who is allegedly teaching our children in a fair and balanced manner, probably isn’t!
Christie
Ha! Love your response.
Les Francis
I certainly agree it was inappropriate for Ms Richardson to have posted using a work address (of any kind – public or private). And obviously a response to the CONTENT of her post is what this is: an exchange of ideas.
However your rationalization of having published her email address is simply wrong. Your “Leave a Reply” statement is: “Your email address will not be published.” It doesn’t say, “Your email address will not be published unless I as editor decide it’s somehow relevant to do so.”
BTW was her original post only those 4 words? I looked for it but had no luck.