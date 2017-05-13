BREAKING NEWS

5 Comments

  1. 1

    Alan Linford

    Oh I wish I was on the GCISD Board, if there are any Board members who can think…let us know the blind fool on the GHS Staff. This is what is wrong with education.

  2. 2

    James

    I just have a couple of thoughts on this “article” (if you can even call it that.)

    First, the disclaimer “Your email address will not be published” seems to be just for show as you immediately published that she commented from her school email.

    Second, had she responded in favor of the article I highly doubt you would have posted anything about what address she posted from.

    Third, I find it extremely hipocirital of you, the operator of an extremely biased website, to comment on someone else being biased.

    Lastly, I would love to hear your explination as to how one online comment somehow gives you insight into the way a tenured AP teacher conducts her business in the classroom.

    1. 2.1

      Editor - Nelson Thibodeaux

      No you can call it a “Letter to the Editor” which is expected to be posted publicly. Secondarily, the teacher responded using a taxpayer owned and paid for web site “GCISD.net,” of which I would think would be used only for official school actions. You can speculate about rather LNO would have posted the email or not; however if anyone uses an official paid for website to express their personal views in this matter, we reserve the right to comment, regardless of the position declared.

      Concerning “hipocirital”, which I assume you mean “hypocritical?” Once again for all concerned. LNO is as conservative; as the Star Telegram is Liberal, however, as in this case, the comment was printed just as received, without edit. Therefore, LNO has every right to respond to a High School Teacher calling all Republicans Fools; which is certainly debatable; while the fact she wrote this comment is not debatable. Giving pause to believe this High School Teacher, who is allegedly teaching our children in a fair and balanced manner, probably isn’t!

      1. 2.1.1

        Christie

        Ha! Love your response.

  3. 3

    Les Francis

    I certainly agree it was inappropriate for Ms Richardson to have posted using a work address (of any kind – public or private). And obviously a response to the CONTENT of her post is what this is: an exchange of ideas.

    However your rationalization of having published her email address is simply wrong. Your “Leave a Reply” statement is: “Your email address will not be published.” It doesn’t say, “Your email address will not be published unless I as editor decide it’s somehow relevant to do so.”

    BTW was her original post only those 4 words? I looked for it but had no luck.

Comments are closed.

