Colleyville, Texas October 13, 2108
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.
Police Incident Reports
Listed Occupation as Unemployed and Home 5108 Oak Lane Road, Colleyville,
Arrested October 5, 2018 at 2:39 AM by Officer R. Cortes at 2500 Glade Road and Charged with;
Possession of Marijuana under 2 ounces; Remarks: Does not know social secudrity number
Listed Occupation as Crew Member a Wendys and Home 2810 Southridge Dr. Grapevine, TX. Arrested on Oct. 2, 2018 at 4:00 pm by Officer Gar;y Moore at the Vista Alternative School 5800 Colleyville and Charged with;
Possession of Marijuana less than 2 ounces in a Drug Free Zone, Held on NO Bond.
Listed Occupation as Contractor for N’GUNI Parking Garage and Home 800 Meadow Lane, Roanoke, TX. Arrested on Sept. 30, 2018 at 1:57 AM by Officer D. young at 4900 Heritage Ave. and Charged With;
Driving While Intoxicated
Listed Occupation as Car Washer at Mustang Elite and Home 209 North Oak #2 Arlington, TX.
Arrested on Sept 29, 2018 at 1:10 PM by Officer J. Newman at the Chicken Express in Colleyville and Charged with;
1.) Possession with purpose to deliver meth Cocaine 1T;2G,
2.) Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance Cocaine
3.) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
4.) On a Garland County Sheriff’s Office Warrant for a (No Bond) Failure to Appear
5.) Display of a Fictitious License Plate.
Listed Occupation as Painter for Crest Hospitality and POB: Chicago, ILL.
Arrested on Oct 2, 2018 at 1;07 AM by Officer C. Hodges at 4700 Mill Creek Dr and Charged with;
1.) On a Colleyville PD Warrant for Accident Involving Serious Bodily Injury; No Bond
2.) Immigration Detainer on a warrant form Department of Homeland Security; No Bond
Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 more than 1 G less than 4 G, a Felony Third Degree.
Listed Occupation as Car Washer at Tony Car Wash and listed as Homeless,
Arrested on Oct. 6, 2018 at 12:37 AM by Officer R. Cortes at 1600 Glade Road and Charged with;
Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 more than 1 G less than 4 G, a Felony Third Degree.
Arrested on Oct. 111, 2018 at 10:41 AM by Officer J. Newman at Walgreens on Colleyville Blvd and Charged with;
2.)Possession of Marijuana less than 2 ounces.
4.) Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Responsibility,
Listed Occupation as Self Employed and Home 626 NW 12th Ave, Fot Lauderdale, FL.
2.) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Listed as unemployed and Home 601 Broadway Commons #802, Garland, TX.
1.) Manual Delivery of Controlled Substance PG2 or 2-A More than 4 G less than 4000 G, a First Degree Felony,
3.) Dealers License Violation,
5.) No Operators License
6.) On a Dallas Sheriff Office Warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Total Bond set at: $100,697.90
Arrested on Oct. 8, 2018 at 9:30 AM by Officer K Bruner at 5800 Broughton Dr. along with Pickett above and Charged with;
1.) Unlawful use of a Criminal Instrument, NO BOND
Information is obtained through FOIA and available to the public; as reported by law enforcement. You should check with your attorney concerning Open Records statutes prior to making any assumption of LNO rights to publish same. Any other questions? Editor@LocalNewsOnly.com