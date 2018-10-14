Colleyville, Texas October 13, 2108

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.

Police Incident Reports

Records request 1

Records request 2

Christopher Brian Kennedy, Age: 19, POB: Hurst, TX.



Listed Occupation as Unemployed and Home 5108 Oak Lane Road, Colleyville,



Arrested October 5, 2018 at 2:39 AM by Officer R. Cortes at 2500 Glade Road and Charged with;



Rosemary Josephine Norris, Age: 17, POB: Midland, TX Listed Occupation as Crew Member a Wendys and Home 2810 Southridge Dr. Grapevine, TX. Arrested on Oct. 2, 2018 at 4:00 pm by Officer Gar;y Moore at the Vista Alternative School 5800 Colleyville and Charged with;



Possession of Marijuana less than 2 ounces in a Drug Free Zone, Held on NO Bond.

Curtis Kyle Rhoades, Age: 37, POB: Ft. Worth



Listed Occupation as Contractor for N'GUNI Parking Garage and Home 800 Meadow Lane, Roanoke, TX.



Arrested on Sept. 30, 2018 at 1:57 AM by Officer D. young at 4900 Heritage Ave. and Charged With;



Driving While Intoxicated

Fredrick Dewonne Easter, Age: 29, POB: Hot Springs, AR



Listed Occupation as Car Washer at Mustang Elite and Home 209 North Oak #2 Arlington, TX.



Arrested on Sept 29, 2018 at 1:10 PM by Officer J. Newman at the Chicken Express in Colleyville and Charged with;



1.) Possession with purpose to deliver meth Cocaine 1T;2G,



2.) Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance Cocaine



3.) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia



4.) On a Garland County Sheriff’s Office Warrant for a (No Bond) Failure to Appear



Roman Cibulka, Age: 49, POB: Czech Republic,



Listed Occupation as Painter for Crest Hospitality and POB: Chicago, ILL.



Arrested on Oct 2, 2018 at 1;07 AM by Officer C. Hodges at 4700 Mill Creek Dr and Charged with;



1.) On a Colleyville PD Warrant for Accident Involving Serious Bodily Injury; No Bond



2.) Immigration Detainer on a warrant form Department of Homeland Security; No Bond



4.) On a Colleyville PD Warrant for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia





Listed Occupation as Car Washer at Tony Car Wash and listed as Homeless,



