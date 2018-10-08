Keller, Texas October 8, 2018

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.

Ray Edward Neal, Age: 59 POB: Akron, OH. , Age: 59 POB: Akron, OH.

Listed Occupation as Crew Chief for American Airlines and home 986 Oak Ridge, Keller, TX.



Arrested on Sept. 23, 2018 at 11:05 PM by Officer R. Garcia at his Home and Charged with;



Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member, a Class A Misdemeanor John Sun Kim, Age: 37, POB: Milwaukee, WI.



Listed as Unemployed and Home 12833 Palancar Dr., Keller.



Arrested on Sept. 28, 2018 at 12;21 PM by Officer B. Shimanek at 200 Keller Pkwy and charged with;



Possession of Drug Paraphernalia



Amanda Phanavanh, POB: Ft. Worth



Listed Occupation as Server at Maria Cucs and Home 4449 Pinetree Circle, Keller.



Arrested on Sept. 27, 2018 at 1:28 AM by Officer M. Moore at 100 Katy Road and Charged with;



Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 2 less than 1 G, a State Jail Felony





Marlin Isiah Clark, Age: 28, POB: Ft. Worth,



Listed as unemployed and Home in Keller.



Arrested on Sept. 24, 2018 at 12:49 PM by Officer M. Riehle at the Keller Walmart and Charged with;



Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Francisco Javier Avila, Age: 25, POB:: Tulsa, OK.



Listed Occupation as Deliver for Dallas JDM and Home 5304 Chestalynn, Haltom City,



Arrested on Sept. 27, 2018 at 1:25 AM by Officer m. Moore at 100 Katy Road and Charged with;



Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Chelsea Dawn Michell, Age: 39, POB: Arlington, TX.



Listed Occupation as Dental Hygiene at Dental Hygiene and Home 4420 Taylor Lane, Richardson, TX.



Arrested on Sept 22., 2018 at 1:48 AM by Officer M Wheeler at 100 N. Main Street and Charged with:



Possession of Marijuana less than 2 ounces.

Dylan Thomas Fuentes, Age: 18, POB: Ft. Worth.



Listed Occupation as Service at Rex Saford Air and Home 12525 Oak Grove Road South,



Arrested on Sept. 28, 2018 at 9:23 PM by officer C. Arndt at 601 N. Pate Orr Road and Charged with;



Possession of Marijuana less than 2 ounces but in a Drug Free Zone



Brauilo Cesar Lopez, Age 17, POB: Ft. Worth.

Listed Occupation as Lone Cook at Rosas Care and Home 5409 Wheaton Dr., Ft. Worth, TX.

Arrested on Sept 28, 2018 at 9;23 PM at 601 N. Pate Orr Road, Keller High School and Charged with Possession of Marijuana less than 2 ounces but in a Drug Free Zone.

