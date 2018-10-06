The Grapevine Mustangs (4-1, 1-1 District 7 5A-1) were stunned in a district game by the Birdville Hawks (5-0, 2-0 District 7 5A-1) 20-24 at Coppell – Buddy Echols Field in Coppell on Friday, Oct. 5. The Mustangs next home district game will be against the Carrollton Newman Trojans (0-2, 1-4 District 7 5A-1) at Pennington Field in Bedford on Oct. 12.

Don’t forget to check out the Colleyville/Grapevine/LocalNewsOnly football photo website HERE.

YouTube video of game can be viewed HERE

LRW – – 10/06/18