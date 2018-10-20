The Grapevine Mustangs (6-1, 3-1 District 4-5A) defeated the Carrollton Newman Smith Trojans (2-5, 1-3 District 4-5A) 56-7 at Pennington Field in Bedford on Friday, Oct. 19. The Mustangs scored on their first three possessions of the game in under six minutes of the first quarter. Grapevine will play rival Colleyville Heritage (4-3, 3-1 District 4-5A) next on Oct..26 at Southlake-Carroll Dragon Stadium.

LRW – – 10/20/18