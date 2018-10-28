The Colleyville Panthers (4-4, 3-2 5A District 4) lost the Battle for the Red Rail when they were defeated 59-20 by Grapevine Mustangs (4-1, 7-1 5A District 4) at Southlake-Carroll Dragon Stadium on Friday, Oct. 26. At 3-2, the Panthers is still in the running to make the playoffs. With a 4-1 district record, the Mustangs clinched a playoff spot and still have a chance at winning the district. Colleyville’s next opponent is the undefeated Birdville Hawks (5-0, 8-0 5A District 4) on Nov. 2 at the Birdville Fine Arts/Athletics Complex. Grapevine plays Denton Ryan (5-0, 8-0 5A District 4) at Southlake’s Dragon Stadium on Nov. 2.

Don’t forget to check out the Colleyville/Grapevine/LocalNewsOnly football photo website HERE.

A YouTube video of game can be view HERE

LRW — 10/28/18