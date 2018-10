The Colleyville Heritage Panthers (22-11, 8-0 District 7-5A) victorious over the Saginaw Lady Rough Riders (0-7, 6-5 District 7-5A) in a district match 3 sets to 0 on Tuesday, Oct. 2 at CHHS. The Panther’s next home district match will be against the Birdville Lay Hawks (33-5, 6-2 District 7-5A) at Colleyville Heritage on Oct. 5.

YouTube video of match can be viewed HERE

LRW – – 10/03/18