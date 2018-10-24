The Colleyville Heritage Lady Panthers (27-12, 13-1 District 7-5A) over powered by the Grapevine Lady Mustangs (0-7, 6-5 District 7-5A) in final regular district match 3 sets to 0 on Tuesday, Oct. 23 at GHS. The Mustangs defeated the Panthers for the first time since 2011 to force a third season match to determine the district championship. The two teams will meet up again at GHS, 4:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26. The winner will be heading into the bi-district playoff round.

YouTube video of match can be viewed HERE

LRW – – 10/24/18