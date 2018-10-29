Colleyville, TX. Sept. 29, 2018



The 2nd Annual Park Place Luxury & Supercar Showcase Shone Brightly Even in the Rain

Luxury Auto Group donates $55k Sprinter to Salesmanship Club’s Momentous Institute





Whitney Stark (Colleyville) won 1st Place in German Classics for his 1956 Mercedes-Benz 190SL Convertible at the 2nd annual Park Place Luxury & Supercar Showcase. Photo by David Alvey.



L-to-R: Four Seasons Golf & Sports Club Manager Jim Kern, Four Seasons Resort & Club Regional Vice President & Dallas General Manager Dirk Burghartz, Salesmanship Club president Patton Chapman, and Park Place Dealerships founder & chairman Ken Schnitzer Park Place chairman Ken Schnitzer presented Patton Chapman, Salesmanship Club president, with the keys to a $55,000 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Van to help the organization with its transportation needs. Photo by Michael Ainsworth.



Rain or shine. Many outdoor events casually use the term, but few shine in the midst of challenges like the 2nd annual Park Place Luxury & Supercar Showcase did on October 13th at the Four Seasons Resort & Club Dallas at Las Colinas.

“It was an exciting day in a lot of ways,” said Ken Schnitzer, Park Place Dealerships founder and chairman. “The rain didn’t dampen the enthusiasm of guests and we were able to execute the Park Place Luxury & Supercar Showcase for the nearly 3,000 people who attended. Many of the private collectors brought their rare and pristine cars out to display them in the Collector’s Concours. The Porsche Club – Maverick Region came together to create an amazing Heritage Display to celebrate Porsche’s 70th anniversary. And we were able to support a wonderful charitable partner in a big way.”

The event benefitted the Momentous Institute, owned and operated by the Salesmanship Club of Dallas since 1920. Each year, the organization serves more than 6,000 children and family members through its nationally acclaimed Momentous School and innovative Therapeutic Services.

Schnitzer presented Patton Chapman, Salesmanship Club president, with the keys to a $55,000 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Van to help the organization with its transportation needs for the kids.

Throughout the day, guests saw more than $100 million worth of rare and unique vehicles from manufacturers, collectors and car clubs, including the first public display of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, the iconic marque’s first ever SUV. Guests also enjoyed live entertainment, incredible food and beverages, as well as a Highland Park Village fashion show produced by Jan Strimple.

Parents even watched their kids play in the rain, driving miniature electric versions of Porsche, McLaren, Volvo, Bentley, Mercedes-Benz and Lexus vehicles on the pavestone path. Guests also had the opportunity to meet 16-year-old racecar driver Kinzie “Kiki” Wilson. The Mansfield Legacy High School Junior is also the Varsity Cheer Captain while maintaining a 3.95 GPA.

Dallas’ Mad Hatter Shane Walker helped judge the Haute Hat Contest. The Lady’s Haute Hat winner was Anna Neiman with a stylish Rolls-Royce-inspired hat that included working lights.

As the day drew to a close, the top three award winners from the Collector’s Concours were presented with the “Spirit of Park Place,” a hand-crafted sculpture by Dallas artist Brad Oldham.

Best of Show went to Randy Johnson for his 1966 Ferrari 275 GTB 6C.

Chairman’s Choice Award – Fred Cornwall – 1933 Rolls-Royce Phantom II Continental, originally hand-built for Woolworth heiress Barbara Hutton as an engagement gift for her fiancé Georgian Prince Alexis Mdivani.

Salesmanship Club Award – John Kobell – 1980 BMW M1.

Other award winners included:

American Classics

1st – 1959 Chevrolet Corvette – Rocky Rainbolt

2nd – 1932 REO Royale Rumble Seat Coupe – Rob Anderson

3rd – 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe – Rob Anderson

American Modern : 1st in Class – 2009 Dodge Viper – Alan Wilson

British Classic

1st – 1959 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud Limo – James Stewart

2nd – 1966 Jaguar E-Type OTS – Clark Kirby

3rd – 1960 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud II – Michael Davis

British Modern

1st – 2012 McLaren MP4-12C – Warren Huddleston

2nd – 2012 McLaren 12C – Patrick Chiu

3rd – 2014 Rolls-Royce Wraith – Erick Johnson

Italian Classic

1st – 1964 Ferrari 330 GT 2 + 2 – Cory Richards

2nd – 1969 De Tomaso Mangusta – Jerry Quam

3rd – 1979 Maserati Merak SS – Betsy Crawford

Italian Modern

1st – 2015 Alfa Romeo 4C – William Hale

2nd – 2005 Ferrari 430 – Derrick Blanton

3rd – 2001 Qvale Mangusta – Anatoly Arutunoff

German Classic

1st – 1956 Mercedes-Benz 190SL Convertible – Whitney Stark

2nd – 1996 Porsche 993 Turbo – Raj Gill

German Modern : 1st in Class – 2015 Audi R8 – Brad Harslem

Supercar Classic : 1st in Class – 1993 Jaguar XJ220 – Barry Fromberg

Supercar Modern

1st – 2015 Porsche 918 Weissach Martini – John Savickas

2nd – 2013 Zagato Perana Z-One – Dave Copps

International : 1st in Class – 1972 Citroen SM – Gordon Sauer

Porsche GT :

1st – 2015 Porsche GT3 – Robert Caglia

2nd – 2016 Porsche GT3 RS – Michael Lee

Partners included the Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas, Allie Beth Allman & Associates – A Berkshire Hathaway Affiliate|Urban, Celebrity Cruises, Highland Park Village, Hill & Wilkinson, Irving CVB and Irving Chamber, Event Architecture, Bachendorf’s, Brad Oldham Sculpture, RideCentric, GL Seaman, Lockton, Hagerty Insurance, Perks & Provisions, Lilium Florals, Lisa R. Daniels, Digital 3 Printing, Fauxcades, Promo Resources, Sunnyland Outdoor Furniture, ExxonMobil, Cox Automotive, Dealer Industries, Garages of Texas, Ratcliff Financial Services, Maui Jims, Jack Black, The Vineyard at Florence, Steinway & Sons, D Magazine, and NBC 5.

