The Colleyville Heritage Lady Panthers (27-13) were beaten by the Grapevine Lady Mustangs (31-7) in a district playoff match 3 sets to 1 on Friday, Oct. 26 at GHS. Due to the loss, Colleyville ended the season as the District 7A 2nd seed. The Lady Panthers will play Lake Dallas in the Bi-District playoff round 6:30 PM Tuesday, Oct. 30 at Bryon Nelson High School.

YouTube video of match can be viewed HERE

LRW – – 10/27/18