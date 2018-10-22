October 22, 2018

UPDATE….on the first day of voting..there is a line a Colleyville City Hall from the voting booths to the stairs, however it is moving fast…good turnout so far!

If there has every been a more urgent Call to Arms for Texas Voters, I am certainly not aware of a previous more important election.

Early Voting has Started, Vote Early to make your voice heard!

With Election Day coming up and only 61.4% of the voting age population having voted in the 2016 presidential election and 36.4% in the 2014 midterm, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2018’s Most & Least Politically Engaged States as well as accompanying videos.

In order to determine where Americans are most involved in politics, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across ten key indicators of political engagement. They range from “percentage of registered voters in the 2016 presidential election” to “total political contributions per adult population.”

Political Engagement in Texas (1=Most; 25=Avg.)

49 th – % of Registered Voters in 2016 Presidential Election

48 th – % of Electorate Who Voted in 2014 Midterm Elections

47 th – % of Electorate Who Voted in 2016 Presidential Election

17 th – Total Political Contributions per Adult Population

18 th – Civic Education Engagement

38th – Voter Accessibility Policies

For the full report, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/most-least-politically-engaged-states/7782/