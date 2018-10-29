Colleyville, Texas Sept. 28, 2018

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.

[one_half] [/one_half] Dawn Catherine Hott, Age: 52, POB: Jamica, NY. , Age: 52, POB: Jamica, NY. Listed Occupation as “Self-Employed” and Home 5405 Montclaire Lane, Colleyville, TX. Arrested on Oct. 16, 2018 at 1:51 PM at her home by Officer K. Bruner and Charged with;



Assault Causing Bodily Injury





Listed as retired and Home at 3106 Glen Dale, Colleyville, TX. David Paul Nikkel, Age 63, POB: TXListed as retired and Home at 3106 Glen Dale, Colleyville, TX.



Arrested on Oct. 14, 2018 at 5:55 am by officer E. Olivarez at 3900 Martin Parkway and Charged With;



1.) Driving while Intoxicated,



2.) Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon





Kevin Joseph Taylor, Age 41, POB: Ft. Worth.



Listed Occupation as Buyer for Warrants Employer Warrant Tech,



Arrested on Oct. 14, 2018 at 3:48 am by Officer J. Mackey at 1400 Glade Road, and Charged with;



David Mario Mantecon, Age 42, POB: Ft. Hood, TX.



Listed Occupation as Sales at Essence Maserati and Home 4801 Cable Dr., Ft. Worth, TX.



Arrested on Oct 21, 2018 at 10:46 PM by Officer A. Watson at 5800 Quails Path and Charged with,



