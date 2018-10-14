About the author

Southlake, Texas October 13, 2018

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.

Jose A. Villa-Gonzalez, Age: 28, POB: Mexico



Listed Occupation as construction and home 1209 Woodey Dr., Southlake, TX



Arrested on Oct 5, 2018 at 10:52 PM by officer C. Melton at 1100 S. Kimball Ave and Charged with; Age: 28, POB: MexicoListed Occupation as construction and home 1209 Woodey Dr., Southlake, TXArrested on Oct 5, 2018 at 10:52 PM by officer C. Melton at 1100 S. Kimball Ave and Charged with; On a Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office Warrant for Driving While Intoxicated

Dawson Taylor Hughes, Age: 20, POB: Ft. Worth.



Listed Occupation as Supervisor a UPS and Home at 2950 Mustang Dr., Grapevine, TX.



Arrested on Oct. 11, 2018 at 12:50 AM by Officer B. Lockwood at 2200 E Hwy 114 and Charged with;



Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 2 More than 4 G less than 400 G and Felony Second Degree , Age: 20, POB: Ft. Worth.Listed Occupation as Supervisor a UPS and Home at 2950 Mustang Dr., Grapevine, TX.Arrested on Oct. 11, 2018 at 12:50 AM by Officer B. Lockwood at 2200 E Hwy 114 and Charged with; Erika Martinez Gomez, Age: 41, POB: Mexico



Listed Occupation as Cleaning Services for Cleaning Queen and HOme 6412 Hannord, White Settlement, TX.



Arrested on Oct. 5, 2018 at 1:13 AM by Officer B. Lockwood on Hwy 114 Westbound and Charged with;



No Driver’s License, Remarks: Does Not Have Driver License or ID and Does not Know Social Security Number, Fine $316.10 and Bond is Doubled. , Age: 41, POB: MexicoListed Occupation as Cleaning Services for Cleaning Queen and HOme 6412 Hannord, White Settlement, TX.Arrested on Oct. 5, 2018 at 1:13 AM by Officer B. Lockwood on Hwy 114 Westbound and Charged with;

Karly Kae MacQueen, Age:26, POB: Greenville, MI. , Age:26, POB: Greenville, MI. Listed Occupation as Admin for Blanter Energy and Home 7366 Wilkinson Dr., Rockford, MI.



Arrested on Oct. 1, 2018 at 1:35 AM by Officedr B. Lockwood at 208 W. Hw;y 114 and Charged with;



1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG2 more than 4 G, less than 400 G, A felony Second Degree,



2.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG2 more than 1 G, a State Jail Felony,

Chavon Rashawn Hill, Age: 22, POB Grand Rapids, MI.



Listed as Unemployed and Home 2011 Terlingua Lane #165, Arlington, TX.



Arrested on Oct. 2, 2018 at 6:00 PM by Officer R. Cannon at 129 Grand Ave and Charged with;



1.) Unlawful use of a Criminal Instrument,



, Age: 22, POB Grand Rapids, MI.Listed as Unemployed and Home 2011 Terlingua Lane #165, Arlington, TX.Arrested on Oct. 2, 2018 at 6:00 PM by Officer R. Cannon at 129 Grand Ave and Charged with; 2.) Theft of Property more than $2,500 with 2 or more convictions,



3.) Operating a Motor Vehicle without two License Plates

Chapter 552 of the Texas Government Code ) to obtain information here in, which is public information. LNO has been reporting on arrests in the area since 2000. If you have been proven innocent or the charges dismissed please contact LNO as soon as possible. LNO relies on Federal and Texas Freedom of Information Acts () to obtain information here in, which is public information. LNO has been reporting on arrests in the area since 2000. If you have been proven innocent or the charges dismissed please contact LNO as soon as possible. LNO Policy Note: Considering the long period take to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest. LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you or someone you know has been reported arrested and subsequently been cleared of the charges; inform LNO with verifiable information. CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY..SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges. If on the other hand, a deferred adjudication is deferred with the charges dismissed upon successful completion (with a copy of the proper document). Based on this criterion; or if an expunge order is presented; LNO will remove the photo and text at no charge. However, LNO will bring forward and update the information if requested by the convicted party. If interested party makes claims of dismissal but public records indicate no dismissal; “LNO may update information and bring forward other public record information as well.” Information is obtained through FOIA and available to the public; as reported by law enforcement. You should check with your attorney concerning Open Records statutes prior to making any assumption of LNO rights to publish same. Any other questions? Editor@LocalNewsOnly.com