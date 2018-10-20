Southlake, Texas Oct. 28,2018

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.

Dee Jeremian Lane Roberts, Age: 17, POB: Ft. Smith, TX.



Listed as unemployed and Home 1202 Randol Mill Ave, Southlake, TX.

Arrested Sept 12, 2018 at 9:33 Pm by Officer B. Lockwood at 1202 Randol Mill Ave. and Charged with;

Indranill Chowdhury, Age: 48, POB: India,



Listed Occupation ass VP of IT Employer Signet and Home 160 Green Oaks Lane, Southlake.



Arrested on Oct. 20, 2018 at 2:10 PM at his Home and Charged with;



Joshua Parker Glass, Age 32, POB: Dallas



Listed Occupation as Real Estate Agent, Self Employed and Home 105 San Jacinto Ct., Southlake.



Arrested on Oct. 13, 2018 at 12:30 AM at his Home and Charged with;



Derek Keoni Sargent, Age: 50, POB: Honolulu, HI.



Listed Occupation as Sales for Mercedes Benz and Home 918 E. Southlake Blvd.



Arrested on Sept. 10, 2018 at 12:41 AM and Charged with;



J ay B. Shelat , Age 56, POB: India

Listed Occupation as IT Professional for IT.



Arrested on Oct. 23, 2018 at 8:33 pm and Charged with;



Driving While Intoxicated, 2nd **!!

Justin Curtis Woelfel, Age 33, POB: Palos Heights, IL. Age 33, POB: Palos Heights, IL.

Listed as unemployed and Home 300 Bourland Rd. #922, Keller, TX.



Arrested on Oct. 12, 2018 at 3:37 am by Officer B. Lockwood at 600 W. Hwy 114 and Charged with;



Driving while Intoxicated * Tateum Ashleigh Casey, Age 21, POB: Jacksonville, NC.



Listed Occupation as MakeUp Artist at Sephora and Home 2946 Kimberly Drive, Grapevine.



Arrested on Oct 12, 2018 at 11:07 PM by Officer B. Lockwood at Staples on North Kimball Ave and Charged with;



Lauren Nicole Harrison, Age 19, POB: Dallas, TX.



Listed Occupation as Hostess at Pizza Place and Home 1200 Pine Ridge Road, Roanoke, TX.



Arrested on Oct 23, 2018 by Officer Kyle Meekss at 300 E. Hwy 114 and Charged with;



Ramona McConnell Roberts, Age 50, POB: Dallas,



Listed Occupation as Self Employed Concrete Work and Home 2829 Eagles Nest, Bedford, TX.



Arrested on Oct. 25, 2018 at 12:49 AM by Officer B. Lockwood at 2200 E Hey 114 WB and Charged with;



Rhonda Lee-Ann Taylor, Age:37 POB: Grand Prairie, TX.



Rhonda Lee-Ann Taylor, Age:37 POB: Grand Prairie, TX.

Listed Occupation as Barber at Cowboy Up Mens Salon and Home 3521 Orient Dr., North Richland Hills, TX.

Arrested on Sept. 11, 2018 at 3:40 PM by Officer J. Stokes at 1100 Lakewood DR. and Charged with;



1.) Resisting Arrest Search or Transport,



2.) On a Southlake PD Warrant for Registration Expired



3.) On a Southlake PD Warrant for Speeding 10% over limit. 1.)2.)3.)



Stephen Matthew Leddy, Age 40, POB: Ft. Worth,



Listed Occupation as Relationship Manager for TD Ameritrade and Home 6253 Love Dr. Irving,



Arrested on Oct. 24, 2018 at 10:24 PM by Officer Kyle Meeks at 250 N. Kimball Ave and Charged with:



1.) Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon,



ustin Wayne Stutts, Age: 37, POB Corsicana, TX.



Listed Occupation as Electrician for Demint Telcom and Home 306 N. Crest, Richland, TX.



Arrested on Oct. 24, 2018 at 1:45 PM by Officer T. Harris at 2601 E Hwy EB. and Charged with;



April Marquez, Age 20, POB: Ft. Worth.



Listed Occupation as Wax Specialist at European Wax and home 1108 W. Bolt ST., Ft. Worth



Arrested Oct 19, 2018 at 11:30 PM by Officer C. Melton at 600 Sanctuary Dr. and Charged with;



1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 2 more than 4 G, Less than 400 g, a Felony Second Degree,



2.) On a Southlake PD Warrant for Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Responsibility,



3.) On a Southlake PD Warrant for No Operators License,



4.) On a Southlake PD Warrant for Registration Expired,



5.) On a Southlake PD Warrant for failure to Appear,



6.) On a Ft. Worth PD Warrant for License Plate Registration,



8.) On a Ft. Worth PD Warrant Failure to Prove Financial Responsibility,



9.) On a North Richland Hills PD Warrant for No Driver’s License,



10.) On a North Richland Hills PD Warrant for Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility,



11.) On a Richland Hills PD Warrant for No Driver’s License,



12.) On a Richland Hills PD Warrant for Expired Registration/License Plates,



13.) On a Richland Hills PD Warrant Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility,



14.) On a Richland Hills PD Warrant for Failure to Appear….Total Amount: $4646.60







Age:35 POB: MI.



No Occupation listed and Home 3304 Riverroad #1202

Arrested ON Sept 9, 2018 at 9:54 PM by Officer W. Thomas at 1800 Hwy 114 (Westlake) and Charged with;

Arrested ON Sept 9, 2018 at 9:54 PM by Officer W. Thomas at 1800 Hwy 114 (Westlake) and Charged with;

1.) Driving While Intoxicated,

1.)

2.) Registration Violation, wrong period displayed,

2.)

3.) On an Arlington PD Warrant for Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility. Remarks: Doesnt Know SS# or City of Birth.

Tiffany Leigh Lewis,

Michael Scott Harvey, Age: 33, POB: Vacaville, CA.



Listed occupation as Cook at Taco Casa and Home 8705 Maiden Lane, Ft. Worth.



Arrested on Sept. 7, 2018 at 7:00 PM by Officer J. Macheca at 330 Rufe Snow Drive..Keller PD and Charged with;



1.) Failure to Appear,



2.) Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Responsibility,



3.) Driving while License Invalid, Total Fine #1,343.10

Bryan Ivan Amaya, Age: 19, POB: El Salvador,



/one_half] Bryan Ivan Amaya, Age: 19, POB: El Salvador,



Listed Occupation Construction and Home 6200 W. Tidwell Road, Houston, TX.



Arrested on Sept 8, 2018 at 7:38 PM by Officer Kyle Meeks and Charged with,



box]Arrest information is obtained from various Federal and State Freedom of Information Acts and the information herein is public information. LNO has been reporting on arrests in the area since 2000. If you have been proven innocent or the charges dismissed please contact LNO as soon as possible.

LNO Policy Note: Considering the long period taken to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest.

LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you or someone you know has been reported arrested in this weekly column and subsequently been cleared of the charges inform LNO with verifiable information.

CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY..SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges. On the other hand a deferred adjudication is deferred with the charges dismissed upon successful completion (with a copy of the proper document). Based on this criteria if an expunge order, LNO will remove.

However, LNO will bring forward and update the information if requested by the convicted party. If interested party makes claims of dismissal but public records indicate no dismissal; LNO may update information and bring forward other public record information.

Regarding any other removal options or Questions? Editor@LocalNewsOnly.com [/box]