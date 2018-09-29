The Colleyville Panthers (2-2, 1-0 District 7 5A-1) celebrated homecoming along with the first 2018 district game by defeating the Carrollton Newman Smith Trojans (1-3, 0-1 District 7 5A-1) 47-7 at Southlake-Carroll Dragon Stadium on Friday, Sep.28. The Panthers next home district game will be against Denton Ryan (4-0, 1-0 District 7 5A-1) at a “To Be Announced” location on Oct. 12.

LRW – – 09/29/18