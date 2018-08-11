Keller, Texas August 11, 2018

Melissa Laura Bradley, Age: 38 OB: Dearborn, MI.



Listed no Occupation and home 1815 Falcon Drive, Keller, TX.



Arrested on July 29, 2018 at 1:27 AM by Westlake Officer M. Wheeler at 1900 Davis Blvd and Charged with;



Corbin Joseph Fossier, Age: 19 POB: Arlington, TX.



Listed Occupation as Assembler at GE and Home 1980 Summer Lane, Keller, TX.



Arrested on July 29, 2018 at 2:53 AM by Officer B. Cross at 1401 Daryll Lane and Charged with;



Collin Burke Dayley, Age: 25, POB: Bedford, TX.



No Occupation listed and Home 702 Briar Meadow Ct., Keller, TX.



Arrested on July 29, 2018 at 1:19 AM by Officer B. Jensen at His Home, and Charged with;



1.) Interference with Emergency requests for Assistance, a Class A Misdemeanor,



Parker Austin Bow, Age: 24, POB: Ft. Worth, TX.



Listed Occupation as Caregiver at the Southlake Baptist Church, and Home 11009 Hawks Landing Road, Haslet, TX.



Arrested on July 28, 2018 by Officer M. Wheeler at 100 Keller Pkwy and Charged with;



