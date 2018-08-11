Keller, Texas August 11, 2018
Listed no Occupation and home 1815 Falcon Drive, Keller, TX.
Arrested on July 29, 2018 at 1:27 AM by Westlake Officer M. Wheeler at 1900 Davis Blvd and Charged with;
1.) Driving while Intoxicated 2nd!!
Listed Occupation as Assembler at GE and Home 1980 Summer Lane, Keller, TX.
Arrested on July 29, 2018 at 2:53 AM by Officer B. Cross at 1401 Daryll Lane and Charged with;
1.) Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol by a Minor
No Occupation listed and Home 702 Briar Meadow Ct., Keller, TX.
Arrested on July 29, 2018 at 1:19 AM by Officer B. Jensen at His Home, and Charged with;
1.) Interference with Emergency requests for Assistance, a Class A Misdemeanor,
2.) Assault, simple a Class C Misdemeanor
Listed Occupation as Caregiver at the Southlake Baptist Church, and Home 11009 Hawks Landing Road, Haslet, TX.
Arrested on July 28, 2018 by Officer M. Wheeler at 100 Keller Pkwy and Charged with;
1.) Driving While Intoxicated !
Listed Occupation as Waitress at Our Cafe and home 309 Western Ave., Saginaw, TX. Arrested on August 1, 2018 at 5:39 PM by Officer R. Carothers at 2001 South Main St. and charged with; 1.) Theft of Property more than $100, less than $750, a Class B Misdemeanor. No Occupation Listed and Home 6651 Eagle Crest Drive, North Richland Hills, TX. Arrested on August 3, 2018 at 10:40 PM by Officer B. Shimanek at 300 Rufe Snow Dr. and Charged with; 1. ) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 2 More than 4 Grams, less than 400 Grams, a Felony Second Degree, 2.) Possession of Marijuana less than 2 ounces, charges dropped per Cpl Shimanek, the arresting officer.
