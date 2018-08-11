Southlake, Texas August 11, 2018

Carrie Bright Ledet, Age: 45, POB: San Angelo, TX.



Listed Occupation as RN at Performant Medical Company and Home 5718 Willeke Dr., San Angelo, TX.



Arrested on August 6, 2018 at 1:59 PM by Officer M. Jenkins at 1949 W. Southlake Blvd.



1.) Driving While Intoxicated with a Child under 15 Years of Age, a State Jail Felony Charge! , Age: 45, POB: San Angelo, TX.Listed Occupation as RN at Performant Medical Company and Home 5718 Willeke Dr., San Angelo, TX.Arrested on August 6, 2018 at 1:59 PM by Officer M. Jenkins at 1949 W. Southlake Blvd.



Kelly James Turner, Age: 59, POB: Oakland, CA.



Listed as unemployed and Home 951 Monarch Way, Keller, TX.



Arrested on Aug. 4, 2018 at 12:41 PM by Officer C. Damico at Tesla Motors at 257 Grand, Southlake and Charged with



1.) Driving while Intoxicated ! Age: 59, POB: Oakland, CA.Listed as unemployed and Home 951 Monarch Way, Keller, TX.Arrested on Aug. 4, 2018 at 12:41 PM by Officer C. Damico at Tesla Motors at 257 Grand, Southlake and Charged with

Benjamin Cooper, Age: 21, POB: Little Rock, AR.



Listed Occupation as Tutor at Tarrant County College and Home 1807 Krokus Dr., Keller, TX.



Arrested on August 7, 2018 at 12:15 AM by Officer Kyle Meeks at 200 South Carrol Avenue and Charged with;



1.) Possession of Marijuana more than 2 ounces less than 4 ounces, a Class A Misdemeanor. Remarks: Doesn’t Know SSN. , Age: 21, POB: Little Rock, AR.Listed Occupation as Tutor at Tarrant County College and Home 1807 Krokus Dr., Keller, TX.Arrested on August 7, 2018 at 12:15 AM by Officer Kyle Meeks at 200 South Carrol Avenue and Charged with;

ayley Nicole Hollenga, Age: 29, POB: Colorado Springs,



Listed Occupation as Coach at Texas Weslen and Home 3220 Redwood St., Bedford, TX.



Arrested on August 8, 2018 at 1;25 by Officer W. Thomas at 100 E. Southlake Blvd and Charged With;



1.) Driving While Intoxicated. ! , Age: 29, POB: Colorado Springs,Listed Occupation as Coach at Texas Weslen and Home 3220 Redwood St., Bedford, TX.Arrested on August 8, 2018 at 1;25 by Officer W. Thomas at 100 E. Southlake Blvd and Charged With;1.)

Taylor Morgan Berlinger, Age: 31, POB: San ngelo, TX.



Listed Occupation as Housewife and Home 201 Walnut Way, Euless, TX.



Arrested on August 8, 2018 at 1:29 AM by Officer B. Lockwood at 100 E. Southlake Blvd and Charged with;



1.) Driving While Intoxicated ! r, Age: 31, POB: San ngelo, TX.Listed Occupation as Housewife and Home 201 Walnut Way, Euless, TX.Arrested on August 8, 2018 at 1:29 AM by Officer B. Lockwood at 100 E. Southlake Blvd and Charged with;

Jana Sherie Hunt, Age: 48 POB: Dallas.



Listed as Unemployed and Home 2823 Elk Grove, Carrolton, TX.



Arrested on August 7, 2018 at 9:11 pm by officer Kyle Meeks at 800 State Street and Charged with;



1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PF1 more than 1 Gram, less than 4 Grams, a Felony Third Degree. , Age: 48 POB: Dallas.Listed as Unemployed and Home 2823 Elk Grove, Carrolton, TX.Arrested on August 7, 2018 at 9:11 pm by officer Kyle Meeks at 800 State Street and Charged with;

Andre Francisco, Age: 31, POB: GAllu NM. Listed as Unemployed and Home 105 Texas Street E, Albuquerque, NM. Arrested on August 9, 2018 at 4:47 AM by Officer C. Melton at 250 N. Kimball Ave and Charged with;



1.) Unlawful possession of a firearm by a Felon, a Felony Third Degree