Southlake, Texas August 6, 2018

George Nickolas Tsounis, Age: 47, POB: Livingetown, NJ.



Listed Occupation as TEchnology Executive for Blucora and Home 705 Graymore, Southla,e, TX.



Arrested on August 02, 2018 at 1:11 AM by Officer Kyle Meeks at 700 E. Ssouthlake Blvd, and Charged with,



Listed Occupation as Sales for Teleflex Medical and Home 1300 Kings Brook Ct., Southlake, TX.



Arrested on July 29, 2018 at 10:44 PM by Officer Kyle Meeks at 100 Miron Dr. and Charged with,



Katy Carrine Bohannon, Age: 34, POB: Jackson, WY.



Listed as Unemployed and Home 5457 Grasshopper Dr., Watauga, TX.



Arrested on August 02, 2018 at 5:37 PM by Officer B. Hernandez at 219 Grand Ave. and Charged with;



1.) Unlawful Use of a Criminal Instrument, a Class a Misdemeanor ,



Darien Marterl Roberts, Age: 24 , POB: Detroit, MI.



Listed Occupation as Supervisor at ESPRY and Home 5937 Green point Dr. #1406, Ft. Worth, TX.



Arrested on July 28, 2018 at 3:50 AM by Officer Kyle Meeks and Charged with;



1.) Possession Marijuana more than 2 ounces, less than 4 ounces, a Class A Misdemeanor,



4.) Interference with Railroad Property , Total Bond set at $1,606.10

Travis Nathan Wheet, Age: 34, POB: Arlington, TX



Listed Occupation as Manager at Chopshop and Home 5400 Preston Oaks Road #11223, Dallas, Texas.



Arrested on August 01, 2018 at 3:24 AM by Officer C. Melton at 900 E. Hwy 114 East Bound and Charged with;



