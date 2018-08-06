Southlake, Texas August 6, 2018
Listed Occupation as TEchnology Executive for Blucora and Home 705 Graymore, Southla,e, TX.
Arrested on August 02, 2018 at 1:11 AM by Officer Kyle Meeks at 700 E. Ssouthlake Blvd, and Charged with,
1.) Driving While Intoxicated.
Listed Occupation as Sales for Teleflex Medical and Home 1300 Kings Brook Ct., Southlake, TX.
Arrested on July 29, 2018 at 10:44 PM by Officer Kyle Meeks at 100 Miron Dr. and Charged with,
1.) Driving While Intoxicated with an Open Alcohol Container in the Vehicle.
2.) Theft of Property More than $2,500 with 2 or More Previous Convictions, a State Jail Felony.
Listed as Unemployed and Home 5457 Grasshopper Dr., Watauga, TX.
Arrested on August 02, 2018 at 5:37 PM by Officer B. Hernandez at 219 Grand Ave. and Charged with;
1.) Unlawful Use of a Criminal Instrument, a Class a Misdemeanor ,
2.) Theft of Property More than $2,500 with 2 or More Previous Convictions, a State Jail Felony.
3.) Failure to Name and Address within 30 days,
Listed Occupation as Supervisor at ESPRY and Home 5937 Green point Dr. #1406, Ft. Worth, TX.
Arrested on July 28, 2018 at 3:50 AM by Officer Kyle Meeks and Charged with;
1.) Possession Marijuana more than 2 ounces, less than 4 ounces, a Class A Misdemeanor,
2.) On a Southlake PD Warrant for Speeding in a Posted Zone.
4.) Interference with Railroad Property , Total Bond set at $1,606.10
3.) Failure to Name and Address within 30 days,
Listed Occupation as Manager at Chopshop and Home 5400 Preston Oaks Road #11223, Dallas, Texas.
Arrested on August 01, 2018 at 3:24 AM by Officer C. Melton at 900 E. Hwy 114 East Bound and Charged with;
1.) Driving While Intoxicated