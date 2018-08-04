Keller-Westlake- Trophy Club, Texas Arrests

August 4, 2018

Julian Rashad Roland, Age 25, POB: DC



No Occupation Listed and Home at 226 Oak Hill Drive, Trophy Club, Texas



Arrested on July 7, 2018 at 12:36 AM by Westlake Officer E. Crafton at 2200 Hwy 377 and Charge With;



1.) Driving While Intoxicated,



2.) Possession of Marijuana more than 2 ounces less than 4 Oz



3.) On a Cedar Hill PD Warrant for Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility,



4.) On a Cedar Hill PD Warrant for Expired Registration,



5.) On a Balch Springs PD Warrant for Speeding,



6.) On a Balch Springs PD Warrant for Violation of Promise to Appear,



7.) On a Balch Springs PD Warrant for Speeding,



8.) On a Balch Springs PD Warrant for Failure to Display DL,



9.) On a Balch Springs PD Warrant for Failure to Appear and Bail Jumping,



Richard Alexander Stroud, Age: 30 POB: Ft. Worth,



No Occupation listed and Home 2089 Rodeo Ct., Keller, TX.



Arrested on July 13, 2018 at 1015 PM by Officer J. Dickerson at his home and Charged With,



Listed his Occupation as Labor at Rejube Organic Juice and Home 1609 Heather Lane, Keller, TX.



Arrested on July 7, 2018 at 10:23 PM by Officer M. Wheller at his Home and Charged with;

1.) Interference with an Officer’s Public Duties, a Class B Misdemeanor,







Listed as Unemployed and Homeless in Keller,



Arrested on July 17, 2018 at 2:47 PM by Officer Brockmoller at 400 Keller Smithfield Road and charged with,



Katy Lynn Peikert, Age 25, POB: Ft. Worth, TX.



No Occupation Listed and Home 726 Blueonnet Dr., Keller, TX.,



Arrested on July 14, 2018 at 2:57 AM by Officer J. Dickerson at 100 S. Main Street and Charged with;



