Keller-Westlake- Trophy Club, Texas Arrests
August 4, 2018
No Occupation Listed and Home at 226 Oak Hill Drive, Trophy Club, Texas
Arrested on July 7, 2018 at 12:36 AM by Westlake Officer E. Crafton at 2200 Hwy 377 and Charge With;
1.) Driving While Intoxicated,
2.) Possession of Marijuana more than 2 ounces less than 4 Oz
3.) On a Cedar Hill PD Warrant for Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility,
4.) On a Cedar Hill PD Warrant for Expired Registration,
5.) On a Balch Springs PD Warrant for Speeding,
6.) On a Balch Springs PD Warrant for Violation of Promise to Appear,
7.) On a Balch Springs PD Warrant for Speeding,
8.) On a Balch Springs PD Warrant for Failure to Display DL,
9.) On a Balch Springs PD Warrant for Failure to Appear and Bail Jumping,
10.) On a Balch Springs PD Warrant Failure to Appear.
No Occupation listed and Home 2089 Rodeo Ct., Keller, TX.
Arrested on July 13, 2018 at 1015 PM by Officer J. Dickerson at his home and Charged With,
1.) Assault (simple – report)
Listed his Occupation as Labor at Rejube Organic Juice and Home 1609 Heather Lane, Keller, TX.
Arrested on July 7, 2018 at 10:23 PM by Officer M. Wheller at his Home and Charged with;
1.) Interference with an Officer’s Public Duties, a Class B Misdemeanor,
Listed as Unemployed and Homeless in Keller,
Arrested on July 17, 2018 at 2:47 PM by Officer Brockmoller at 400 Keller Smithfield Road and charged with,
1.) Public Intoxication
No Occupation Listed and Home 726 Blueonnet Dr., Keller, TX.,
Arrested on July 14, 2018 at 2:57 AM by Officer J. Dickerson at 100 S. Main Street and Charged with;
1.) Public Intoxication
Listed Occupation as Server at Chuy’s and Home 1300 Keller Pkwy #511, Keller, TX.
Arrested on July 17, 2018 at 4:19 AM by Officer CV. Shannon at Whataburger at 1520 Keller Pkwy and Charged With,
Listed Occupation as Lab Mixer at Next Gin Compounding and Home 1616 high Country Drive, Westlake, TX.
Arrested on July 17, 2018 at 10:41 PM by Westlake Officer C. Shannon at his Home and Charged with,
No Occupation Listed and Home 324 Penny Lane, Roanoke, TX.
Arrested on July 20, 2018 by Westlake Officer C. Shannon at Sprouts in Southlake and Charged With,
1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 1 Ounce, a State Jail Felony.
No Occupation Listed and Home 37`6 Chittam Lane, Bedford, TX.
Arrested on July 14, 2018 at 1:00 AM by Officer W. Happ and Charged with;
1.) Driving While Intoxicated with a BAC more than 0.15.*
Listed Occupation as Asst. General Manager at EAst Hampton Sandwich Company and home 3508 North Richland Hills, TX.
Arrested on July 14, 2018 at 1:53 AM by Officer M. Barrett at 700 S. Main& Wall-Price, Keller and Charge with,
1.) Driving While Intoxicated,
2.) Unlawful Carrying of a Handgun by a License Holder,
Listed no Occupation and Home 11540 Emery Trail, Ft. Worth, TX.
Arrested on July 14, 2018 at 3:05 AM by Officer J. Dickerson at 100 S. Main Street and Charged with,
1.) Driving While Intoxicated with a BAC over 0.15 **
2.) Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon.
Listed as Unemployed and Home 508 Griffith Drive, Saginaw, TX.
Arrested on July 18, 2018 at 4:45 PM by Officer R. Carothers at 2001 S. Main Street and Charged with;
1.) Theft of Property more than $100, less than $750,
2.) Failure to ID Fugitive Intent by Giving False Information to the Officer,
3.) On an Arrest Warrant from Saginaw PD for Assault causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member.
Listed Occupation as a Warehouse Worker for GE Transportation and Home 5214 Rio Bravo Drive, Arlington, TX.
Arrested on July 17, 2018 at 8:54 AM by Officer B. Shimanek at 3200 SH 170 West Bound and Charged with;
1.) Possession of Marijuana less than 2 ounces. (Denton Country Arrest)
Listed Occupation as General Manager at On the Border and Home 316 Branson Road, Roanoke, TX.
Arrested on July 7, 2018 by Officer B. Shimanek at 900 Santa re Trail and Charged with;
1.) Driving While Intoxicated.
Listed Occupation as Cake Designer at GIGI Cupcakes and Home 9824 Delmonco Drive, Ft. Worth, TX.
Arrested on July 10, 2018 at 4:18 PM by Officer B. Jensen at 100 Navajo Drive and Charged With;
1.) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Listed as Self Employed and Home 4525 Cole Ave 1508, Dallas, TX.
Arrested on July 10, 2018 at 11:31 PM by Officer M. Barrett at 100 Countryside Court and Charged with;
No Occupation Listed and Home 10717 Ivy Creek Lane, Ft. Worth, TX.
Arrested on July 13, 2018 at 8:14 PM by Officer B. Hope at 900 N. Main Street and Charged with;
1.) Possession of Marijuana less than 2 ounces,
2.) Keller PD Warrant for Violation of Promise to Appear,
Listed Occupation as Warehouse for Amazon and Home 855 E. Ash Lane #231, Euless, TX.
Arrested on July 8, 2018 at 8:51 PM by Westlake Officer C. Shannon at 3400 SH 170 West Bound and Charged with;
1.) Interference with an Officer’s Public Duties, a Class B Misdemeanor,
2.) Possession of Marijuana less than 2 ounces.
3,) On a Westlake PD Warrant for Failure to Identify .
Listed Occupation as Labor for Del Tile and Home 12816 Palancar Dr., Ft. Worth, TX.
Arrested on July 11, 2018 a 2:49 AM by Westlake Officer M. Wheeler at 2700 Hwy West Bound ,and Charged with,
Listed as Unemployed and Home 7319 Fair Oaks Ave #315, Dallas, TX.
Arrested on July 11, 2018 at 2:49 AM by Westlake Officer M. Wheeler a 2700 Hwy 114 WB and Charged with;
1.) Consumption of Alcohol by a Minor (in Denton County)
