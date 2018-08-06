August 6, 2018 Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas – Three-time major champion Jordan Spieth and the Jordan Spieth Family Foundation, in conjunction with the Northern Texas PGA (NTPGA) Junior Golf Foundation, are pleased to announce a continued partnership to help grow the game of golf in North Texas.

The partnership is centered on growth initiatives for junior golfers in the Dallas / Fort Worth area, which include Drive, Chip and Putt local qualifiers conducted in North Texas and the summer golf camp program at Brookhaven Country Club.

In addition, the Jordan Spieth Family Foundation has embraced the Northern Texas PGA Junior Golf Foundation’s commitment to educational services by providing six scholarships for deserving youth to attend college later this year. Three of these scholarships were designated for students who participated in the NTPGA’s Fairway to Success After School Program that serves three schools in the DISD. In addition, three additional scholarships were designated for junior golfers who are members of the Northern Texas PGA Junior Golf Foundation. The scholarship winners were as follows:





Omar Arriaga – Jordan Spieth Family Foundation Scholarship

Jalen Gonzales – Jordan Spieth Family Foundation Scholarship

Naila Lopez – Jordan Spieth Family Foundation Scholarship

Phoebe Yuan – Cameron McCormick Golf Scholarship

Lauren Wallace – Cameron McCormick Golf Scholarship

Ranger Donnell – Cameron McCormick Golf Scholarship

“Fairway to Success is such a unique junior golf program,” Spieth said. “It’s bringing the game to those without access and using it as an avenue for mentorship and education. It’s amazing to hear the stories of these young people and how FTS assists them on their journeys. We couldn’t be prouder to be providing FTS scholarships.”

Additionally, Junior golfers that participate in a Drive, Chip and Putt qualifier this summer in North Texas who have never been a Member of the Northern Texas PGA Junior Golf Foundation will receive one free tournament on the NTPGA’s Junior Tour compliments of the Jordan Spieth Family Foundation. To learn more about Drive, Chip and Putt visit www.drivechipandputt.com. In addition, thanks to the Holly and Doug Brooks Family Foundation, these kids will also become a Northern Texas PGA Junior Golf Foundation member at no charge.

Also, junior golfers that participate in a full day or half day summer camp at Brookhaven Country Club who have never been a Member of the Northern Texas PGA Junior Golf Foundation will become a Junior Golf Foundation Member at no charge compliments of the Jordan Spieth Family Foundation. The camps are designed for kids ages 6-16 and are open to non-Brookhaven Members as well as Members. For more information on the camps, visit www.brookhavengolfacademy.com. Camps run through August 10.

“Drive Chip and Putt is one of the most exciting initiatives in the game right now,” Spieth said. “The first time I saw the competition in Augusta, I knew I wanted to support this platform and there’s no better way than supporting North Texas junior golfers specifically. This grant is very important to myself and our Foundation.”

“Growing the game through kids is our Foundation’s top priority. Programs like Drive, Chip and Putt and Summer Camps as well as several other initiatives are all wonderful ‘on ramps’ to the NTPGA’s Junior Golf Highway. They are perfect for kids who want to get started playing. We are truly honored to partner with Jordan on these initiatives as he learned how to compete on our Junior Tour more than a decade ago. He remains so grounded and he genuinely cares about kids, giving back and growing the game,” said Mark Harrison, Executive Director / CEO of the Northern Texas PGA.

For more information on this growth of the game initiative and partnership with the Jordan Spieth Family Foundation, please contact the Northern Texas PGA Junior Golf Foundation at 214-420-7421.

To learn more about the Jordan Spieth Family Foundation, visit http://www.jordanspiethgolf.com/foundation or to learn more about the Northern Texas PGA Junior Golf Foundation, visit www.ntpgajuniorgolf.com.

The Jordan Spieth Family Foundation and the Northern Texas PGA Junior Golf Foundation logos are attached. In addition, a photo from Jordan’s Brookhaven Summer Golf Camp in 2002 is attached. Jordan is third from the right in the front row.