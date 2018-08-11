Budget Workshop

Your city council uses the strategic plan to guide them during the budget process each year. The proposed budget for fiscal year ’18-’19 includes funds to focus on infrastructure, redevelopment, economic vitality and public safety. There will be a budget workshop on August 18 at 7:30 a.m. at City Hall and a budget hearing on August 28 during our city council meeting.

Agendas will be posted here the Friday before both dates: hursttx.gov/agendas

Budget Workshop

08/18/2018 7:30 AM

Hurst City Hall

1505 Precinct Line Road

Labor Day Holiday

All non-essential city offices will be closed Monday, September 3, in observance of the Labor Day holiday. This includes City offices, Library, Recreation, Tennis, and Senior Centers. All emergency services are unaffected by this holiday closing.

TRASH AND RECYCLING services are unaffected by this holiday.

http://www.hursttx.gov/residents/city-services/trash-and-recycling

Thursday, September 6

6:00 – 8:00 PM

Heritage Village

841 W. Pipeline Road

Hurst, Texas 76053