Colleyville, Texas August 4, 2018

Listed Occupation as a Student at TCC and home 3406 Huntington Dr., Colleyville,



Arrested July 28, 2018 at 9:13 PM at his Home by Officer D. Young and Charged with;



1. Aggravated Assault in the Family Household with a Dead Weapon, a Felony First Degree,



Age: 31, POB: Tulsa, OK.



Listed Occupation as Account Manager for Red Hat and Home 64 Veranda Lane, Colleyville.

Listed Occupation as Account Manager for Red Hat and Home 64 Veranda Lane, Colleyville.

Arrested on July 28, 2018 at 2:44 AM by Officer R. Cortes at 6500 Colleyville Blvd and Charged with;



Driving While Intoxicated. Driving While Intoxicated. Connor Matthew Casey,



Scott Monroe Morgan, Age: 51, POB: Dallas, TX.



Listed Occupation as Sales for Lone Star Toyota and Home 1100 Guadalupe CT., Colleyville, TX.



Arrested on July 12, 2018 at 5:54 PM by Officer J. Mackey at the Exxon Station on Colleyville Blvd and Charged With;



Robert Mitchell Cooper, Age: 27 POB: Irving, TX.



Listed Occupation as Self Employed in Sales and Home 1224 Berkley Dr., Grapevine, TX.



Arrested on July 27, 2018 at 7:00 AM by Officer N. Garcia at 6512 Glenhope Circle South and Charged with;



1.) Resisting Arrest Search or Transport,



Randal Joe Prigmore, Age: 46, POB: Ft. Worth, TX.



Listed Occupation as Lawnmower for Jackson’s Lush Lawns and Home 2900 Oakwood Drive #258, Keller, TX.



Arrested on July 23, 2018 at 4:24 PM by Oficer J. Arenz at the 99 Cent or Less Store in Colleyville and Charged With,



Sheila Maples Lubojasky, Age: 55 POB: Waco, TX.



Listed as Unemployed and Home 105 Turner ST., Roanoke, TX.



Arrested on July 7, 2018 at 9:21 PM by Officer N. Garcia at the Einstein Bros Bagels in Colleyville and Charged With;



Jason Dean Smallwood, Age: 37, POB: Wichita Falls, TX.



Listed Occupation as Mechanic at German Car Care and Home 6508 Patsy Lane, Watauga, TX.



Arrested on July 17, 2018 at 8:19 PM by Officer D. Smith at 5300 Colleyville Blvd and Charged wit;



Stacy Lynn Jensen, Age: 46, POB: Fort Worth, TX.



Listed as Unemployed and Home 4217 Rufe Snow Dr. #1821 , N. Richland Hills, TX.



Arrested on July 28, 2018 at 5:40 PM by Officer J. Newman at 3900 Colleyville Blvd and Charged with;



1.) Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 1 Gram, a State Jail Felony,



Alexis Lynn Jensen, Age: 20, POB: Ft. Worth,



Listed Occupation as Labor at Chicken Express and Home 3326 Valley View Road, Denton, TX.



Arrested on July 28, 2018 (also at 3900 Colleyville Blvd, with the above Jensen) at 5:01 PM on Warrants below;



1.) On a Ft. Worth PD Warant for Prostitution, Bond set at $1,500, a Class B Misdemeanor



Pedro Morales, Age: 24, POB: MEXICO, , Age: 24, POB: MEXICO, Listed Occupation as Self Employed and home 600 Bellaire Dr. #36, Hurst, Texas



Arrested on July 29, 2018 at 9:46 PM by Officer A. Zablosky at 3700 Grapevine Hwy and Charged with;



1.) Driving While Intoxicated with a BAC over 0.15 ***

Michael Eugene Brown, Age: 58, POB: Ft. Worth, TX.



Listed Occupation as Construction , Self-Employed and Home 130 Von Hollen, Easley, South Carolina.



Arrested on July 9, 2018 at 10:56 PM by Officer C. Self at 7800 Emerald Hills Way- NRH and Charged with:



