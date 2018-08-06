Wallet Hub, August 6, 2018
Summer is the perfect time to hit the open road: School’s out, the weather’s warm, and the possibilities are endless. The only dilemmas? Deciding on a destination and somehow affording everything you want to pack into your itinerary.
Gas prices might be one thing to worry about. They’ve recently spiked due to rising oil costs, and were 31% higher this Memorial Day than last year. On top of that, you’ll need to consider accommodations, activities and dining. All of these certainly contribute to the more than $718 billion we spend on leisure travel each year.
None of the expense and hassle, however, seems to discourage Americans from traveling. In fact, 64 percent of families traveling this summer still plan to take road trips, according to AAA.
With road warriors in mind, WalletHub compared the 50 U.S. states based on 31 key metrics to find the most fun, scenic and wallet-friendly road-trip destinations — plus those that’ll have travelers pulling a quick U-turn. Our data set ranges from the number of attractions to road conditions to costs. Read on for the full ranking, our methodology and expert road-trip advice.
Summer is the perfect time to hit the open road: School’s out, the weather’s warm, and the possibilities are endless. The only dilemmas? Deciding on a destination and somehow affording everything you want to pack into your itinerary.
Gas prices might be one thing to worry about. They’ve recently spiked due to rising oil costs, and were 31% higher this Memorial Day than last year. On top of that, you’ll need to consider accommodations, activities and dining. All of these certainly contribute to the more than $718 billion we spend on leisure travel each year.
None of the expense and hassle, however, seems to discourage Americans from traveling. In fact, 64 percent of families traveling this summer still plan to take road trips, according to AAA.
With road warriors in mind, WalletHub compared the 50 U.S. states based on 31 key metrics to find the most fun, scenic and wallet-friendly road-trip destinations — plus those that’ll have travelers pulling a quick U-turn. Our data set ranges from the number of attractions to road conditions to costs. Read on for the full ranking, our methodology and expert road-trip advice.
Best Road-Trip Destinations for Summer
|Overall Rank
(1 = Best)
|State
|Total Score
|‘Costs’ Rank
|‘Safety’ Rank
|‘Activities’ Rank
|1
|Wyoming
|58.75
|1
|19
|22
|2
|North Carolina
|56.24
|11
|28
|7
|3
|Minnesota
|56.13
|31
|1
|19
|4
|Texas
|55.46
|15
|34
|6
|5
|Florida
|54.62
|20
|48
|2
|6
|Louisiana
|54.40
|10
|37
|10
|7
|Washington
|53.74
|43
|18
|4
|8
|New York
|53.72
|49
|4
|3
|9
|Utah
|53.44
|34
|8
|14
|10
|Colorado
|53.06
|17
|27
|18
|11
|Oregon
|52.41
|40
|12
|8
|12
|California
|52.36
|47
|41
|1
|13
|Illinois
|52.32
|33
|11
|21
|14
|Virginia
|52.29
|35
|15
|16
|15
|South Dakota
|52.16
|6
|22
|33
|16
|Maine
|52.05
|32
|2
|32
|17
|Nebraska
|51.52
|9
|10
|39
|18
|Georgia
|51.27
|7
|36
|27
|19
|Michigan
|51.23
|21
|24
|26
|20
|Nevada
|51.22
|30
|29
|12
|21
|Arizona
|50.98
|14
|45
|13
|22
|Wisconsin
|50.94
|26
|9
|31
|23
|Ohio
|50.03
|38
|25
|15
|24
|New Hampshire
|49.97
|22
|5
|37
|25
|Massachusetts
|49.65
|41
|13
|20
|26
|Pennsylvania
|48.92
|44
|17
|9
|27
|Idaho
|48.62
|39
|16
|25
|28
|Tennessee
|48.19
|18
|35
|30
|29
|South Carolina
|48.15
|5
|50
|24
|30
|New Jersey
|48.07
|37
|23
|28
|31
|North Dakota
|48.00
|16
|7
|45
|32
|Vermont
|47.92
|28
|3
|50
|33
|Maryland
|47.83
|42
|31
|11
|34
|Missouri
|47.09
|12
|46
|29
|35
|Iowa
|46.88
|27
|14
|38
|36
|West Virginia
|46.56
|8
|30
|47
|37
|Oklahoma
|46.24
|13
|42
|36
|38
|Mississippi
|46.14
|2
|38
|44
|39
|Montana
|46.13
|19
|40
|34
|40
|Arkansas
|46.08
|3
|44
|41
|41
|Alabama
|45.87
|4
|43
|40
|42
|Kansas
|45.67
|25
|20
|46
|43
|Alaska
|45.62
|45
|47
|5
|44
|Kentucky
|45.60
|24
|32
|35
|45
|Indiana
|45.44
|29
|21
|43
|46
|New Mexico
|45.28
|23
|49
|23
|47
|Hawaii
|40.70
|50
|33
|17
|48
|Delaware
|40.51
|36
|39
|48
|49
|Connecticut
|38.62
|46
|26
|42
|50
|Rhode Island
|38.58
|48
|6
|49