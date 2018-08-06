Wallet Hub, August 6, 2018

Summer is the perfect time to hit the open road: School’s out, the weather’s warm, and the possibilities are endless. The only dilemmas? Deciding on a destination and somehow affording everything you want to pack into your itinerary. Gas prices might be one thing to worry about. They’ve recently spiked due to rising oil costs, and were 31% higher this Memorial Day than last year. On top of that, you’ll need to consider accommodations, activities and dining. All of these certainly contribute to the more than $718 billion we spend on leisure travel each year. None of the expense and hassle, however, seems to discourage Americans from traveling. In fact, 64 percent of families traveling this summer still plan to take road trips, according to AAA. With road warriors in mind, WalletHub compared the 50 U.S. states based on 31 key metrics to find the most fun, scenic and wallet-friendly road-trip destinations — plus those that’ll have travelers pulling a quick U-turn. Our data set ranges from the number of attractions to road conditions to costs. Read on for the full ranking, our methodology and expert road-trip advice. Best Road-Trip Destinations for Summer Overall Rank

(1 = Best) State Total Score ‘Costs’ Rank ‘Safety’ Rank ‘Activities’ Rank 1 Wyoming 58.75 1 19 22 2 North Carolina 56.24 11 28 7 3 Minnesota 56.13 31 1 19 4 Texas 55.46 15 34 6 5 Florida 54.62 20 48 2 6 Louisiana 54.40 10 37 10 7 Washington 53.74 43 18 4 8 New York 53.72 49 4 3 9 Utah 53.44 34 8 14 10 Colorado 53.06 17 27 18 11 Oregon 52.41 40 12 8 12 California 52.36 47 41 1 13 Illinois 52.32 33 11 21 14 Virginia 52.29 35 15 16 15 South Dakota 52.16 6 22 33 16 Maine 52.05 32 2 32 17 Nebraska 51.52 9 10 39 18 Georgia 51.27 7 36 27 19 Michigan 51.23 21 24 26 20 Nevada 51.22 30 29 12 21 Arizona 50.98 14 45 13 22 Wisconsin 50.94 26 9 31 23 Ohio 50.03 38 25 15 24 New Hampshire 49.97 22 5 37 25 Massachusetts 49.65 41 13 20 26 Pennsylvania 48.92 44 17 9 27 Idaho 48.62 39 16 25 28 Tennessee 48.19 18 35 30 29 South Carolina 48.15 5 50 24 30 New Jersey 48.07 37 23 28 31 North Dakota 48.00 16 7 45 32 Vermont 47.92 28 3 50 33 Maryland 47.83 42 31 11 34 Missouri 47.09 12 46 29 35 Iowa 46.88 27 14 38 36 West Virginia 46.56 8 30 47 37 Oklahoma 46.24 13 42 36 38 Mississippi 46.14 2 38 44 39 Montana 46.13 19 40 34 40 Arkansas 46.08 3 44 41 41 Alabama 45.87 4 43 40 42 Kansas 45.67 25 20 46 43 Alaska 45.62 45 47 5 44 Kentucky 45.60 24 32 35 45 Indiana 45.44 29 21 43 46 New Mexico 45.28 23 49 23 47 Hawaii 40.70 50 33 17 48 Delaware 40.51 36 39 48 49 Connecticut 38.62 46 26 42 50 Rhode Island 38.58 48 6 49