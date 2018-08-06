We appreciate you turning to FitSmallBusiness.com to deliver the best, clearest information for small business owners. The writers at FitSmallBusiness.com are experts in their fields and thoroughly research the topics and companies they cover. All the editorial reviews and recommendations you read on our site are result of the quantitative and qualitative assessments of our editorial team. Visit our About Us page to see how we make money and continue to fund the highest quality content for small business owners.

The best small business credit cards offer high reward payouts, specific rewards categories, and low introductory and ongoing interest rates. Based on these criteria, we’ve compiled a list of the top 15 small business credit cards and ranked them based on costs, application process, and rewards for various business needs and types of borrowers.

Best Small Business Credit Cards August 2018

How We Evaluated the Best Business Credit Card

Business credit cards can come with a variety of rewards and a range of APRs and fees. The best card for you is likely going to be determined by your personal and business situation, including the type of rewards you want. When deciding which cards are the best overall and the best in their respective categories, we considered the following criteria:

Introductory APR – Whether a card offers a 0% introductory period

Ongoing APR – The ongoing interest rate charged on purchases and balance transfers

Annual Fee – The annual cost to have a small business credit card

Who the card is best for – How many types of businesses can benefit from a particular business credit card

Introductory rewards – Whether a card offers introductory bonus points or cash back

Ongoing rewards – The rewards structure of a small business credit card and the level of points or cash back you can earn on ongoing purchases

We also took into account minimum qualifications, but most business credit card providers require you to be a prime borrower. While it’s possible to qualify for a small business credit card with a 640+ credit score, we recommend having a 700+ score if you want to qualify with the best cards for the best rates and largest credit lines. If you have bad credit (less than 640) you can still qualify for a secured credit card or a prepaid business credit card.

After taking these things into consideration, we recommend the Chase Ink Business Cash℠ card as the best overall card that will be a good fit for most small businesses. It is the most versatile card that provides up to 5% cash back on select purchases.

Here are the 15 best business credit cards:

Chase Ink Business Cash℠ : Best Overall Small Business Credit Card

Businesses that use credit cards to make basic office expense payments will find the cash back provided by the Chase Ink Business Cash℠ card very rewarding. You could earn up to 5% cash back on basic office expenses you pay every day and between 1% – 2% on all other purchases. The APR is competitive with other cards and you’ll receive 0% interest for the first 12 months.

Chase Ink Business Cash℠ Rewards

The Chase Ink Business Cash℠ card provides only cash back rewards. You’ll see up to $500 in initial rewards and up to 5% cash back on certain purchases, as described below.

Introductory Rewards

Receive $500 bonus cash back after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months after account opening.

Ongoing Rewards

You’ll earn the following cash back rewards as you use your card:

Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year.

Earn 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year.

Earn 1% cash back on all other card purchases with no limit to the amount you can earn.

Chase Ink Business Cash℠ Costs

As you use the Chase Ink Business Cash℠ card you’ll incur the following costs:

Introductory APR: 0% For the first 12 months

Regular APR: 14.99% – 20.99% Variable

Annual Fee: None

Chase Ink Business Cash℠ Reviews

Online reviews of the Cash Ink Business Cash℠ card are excellent. Cardholders especially like that the card pays high cash back rewards without any annual fee. The card is also backed by one of the largest retail banks in the country, so there are very few complaints about customer service.

What Chase Ink Business Cash℠ is Missing

The Chase Ink Business Cash℠ card provides some great cash back rewards but the introductory rewards are not as strong as some of the other cards in this article. You also don’t receive extra cash back for travel expenses.

Where to Get Chase Ink Business Cash℠

You can apply online with Chase by filling out a basic application containing both business and personal information and you could be approved instantly. Once you’re approved you’ll receive your card in the mail within 7-10 days.