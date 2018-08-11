Washington on the Brazos State Historic Site has many onsite amenities open daily, as well as an incredible schedule of events and programs. On the grounds of this 293-acre, TPWD-run state park is Independence Hall (the site in 1836 where the representatives met to write the declaration of independence); the Star of the Republic Museum (collections honoring the history, cultures, diversity and values of early Texans; administered by Blinn College); and Barrington Living History Farm (where interpreters dress, talk, work and farm as the earliest residents of the original farmstead did). The site’s Visitor Center features interactive exhibits which present a timeline of the Texas Revolution and highlight the historic attractions located within the park; it also houses the spacious Washington Emporium Gift Shop, which offers snacks and a wide range of Texas-themed items and keepsakes. The Fanthorp Inn State Historic Site is a wonderfully preserved example of a 19th century stagecoach inn, located nearby in Anderson, TX. The entrance to the park grounds, Visitor Center and parking is always free; fees apply for access to Barrington Farm and the Star of the Republic Museum, and for tours of Independence Hall.



SCHEDULE OF SPECIAL EVENTS – SEPT THROUGH DEC 2018:

September 1 & 2, 2018 – Aw, Shucks!: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. (Barrington Living History Farm): Corn was one of Barrington Farm’s most important crops. Discover how we grow, store, and process this important heirloom crop based on Dr. Jones’ writings. Come see what enslaved cook Charity might have cooked from corn for the family and the others at Barrington. Kitchen activities ongoing throughout the day during advertised hours. This is a special focus weekend at the farm. Contact Barb King for more information at 936-878-2214 x246.

September 8, 2018 – Stagecoach Days: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. (Fanthorp Inn): Take a trip back to 1850 as you explore what life was like travelling on the Texas frontier! Don’t miss this great opportunity to ride our mule-drawn stagecoach, take a tour of Henry Fanthorp’s beautifully preserved inn or sit on the front porch and enjoy the sweet sound of dulcimer music. Texas Parks and Wildlife presents Fanthorp Inn to you without admission fees but with a suggested donation of $4 ($10 w/ coach ride) for adults and $2 ($5 w/ coach ride) for children. Contact Kim Breed for more information at 936-878-2214.

September 15, 2018 – Living History Saturday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. (Independence Hall): Travel back in time to where a nation was born in 1836. On the third Saturday of each month staff and volunteers dressed in period clothing bring to life the people and events of Old Washington providing a unique opportunity to discover various aspects of life surrounding the birth of the Republic of Texas. The program features activities suited for the entire family. Try your hand at writing with a quill pen and sign a copy of the Texas Declaration of Independence. Visit with militia soldiers travelling through town or try your hand at some early Texas games. Step back in time and discover the spot where Texas became Texas! (Activities will vary and some are weather dependent) This program will feature: Quill pen writing and Blacksmithing demonstration. Contact Adam at (936) 878-2214 ext. 228

September 15, 2018 – Farmers Market: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. (Visitor Center Complex): Join us under the Live Oaks at our Visitor Center to shop local and support area farmers. Fresh vegetables, baked goods, food vendors, artisans and much more are available from over 12 vendors. For more information or to become a vendor contact Celeste Doty at 936-878-2214 x230.

September 15, 2018 – Hands-On-History – Floating Ball Toys: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. (Star of the Republic Museum): Join museum staff on the third Saturday of each month to make crafts and toys that pioneer kids made during the Republic time. Contact Donna Barker at (936) 878-2461, ext. 236 or Donna.barker@blinn.edu .

September 15, 2018 – Runaway Scrape Escape Room: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. (Star of the Republic Museum): The Blinn College District’s Star of the Republic Museum invites visitors to put on their thinking caps and find their way out of the museum’s newest attraction – a Texas-themed escape room. Debuting this summer, “Runaway Scrape Escape” is a physical adventure game based on historical events during the Texas Revolution. Players have 45 minutes to solve a series of logic games and “escape” from the approaching Mexican Army led by the infamous Antonio Lopez de Santa Anna. The escape room is opened to ages 10 and up and is designed for families or a group of children in cooperation with at least one adult. Admission is $15 for adults, $13 for students ages 18 and under, and $10 for Blinn employees and students. Advanced registration is recommended, although walk-ups are accepted based on availability. For more information or to make a reservation, visit www.starmuseum.org/calendar or call 936-878-2461.

September 15 & 16, 2018 – Fall Cleaning: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. (Barrington Living History Farm): Fall cleaning is less labor intensive than spring cleaning but still needs to be done to help get the house ready for the cooler months of the year. Help fluff mattresses, fetch wood, and ready the house for winter weather while discussing alternative ways to keep warm before the days of central heating. Hands-on projects and demonstrations ongoing throughout the day. This is a special focus weekend at the farm. Contact Barb King for more information at 936-878-2214 x246.

September 22 & 23, 2018 – Cotton Harvest Days: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. (Barrington Living History Farm): When Dr. Anson Jones and his family lived at Barrington Farm in the 1850’s, cotton was the main cash crop. During that time, the majority of the cotton crop would have been sent elsewhere for processing, and the family would have purchased finished bolts of cloth for their personal use. Though the industrial revolution and economies of scale may have been taking hold, most families were familiar with the steps needed to process raw cotton into cloth. To this day, cotton remains a vital component of our daily lives. This special program gives you the hands-on opportunity to learn the process as you work alongside Barrington staff picking, ginning, carding, spinning and weaving. This is a special program at the farm. Contact Ben Baumgartner for more information at 936-878-2214 x246.

September 29, 2018 – Bark in the Park: 10a.m. – 2 p.m. (Park grounds): Join us for this free family and pet-friendly event featuring adoptable dogs, food trucks, local pet care businesses, contests, clinics, mini dog park, pet portraits, entertainment and more. Dogs are not allowed in any of the buildings on the park grounds. All pets must be on a leash. Contact Lydia Duncombe at (210) 824-9474 or marketing@wheretexasbecametexas.org.

September 30, 2018 – Color to Dye for: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. (Barrington Living History Farm): Discover how Texans in 1850 colored textiles from natural dyes using bugs, roots, and plants. The Jones family and their enslaved workforce at Barrington could easily refresh their faded clothing using natural items from near and far. Demonstrations ongoing throughout the day. This is a special focus weekend at the farm. Contact Barb King for more information at 936-878-2214 x246.

October 13 & 14, 2018 – Labor of Thine Hands: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. (Barrington Living History Farm): Ponder for a moment the skills and trades practiced by others that you rely upon daily. Auto mechanics, carpenters, electricians, plumbers just to name a few. Just as you need skilled laborers to live, so too did the farmers of early Texas. Join us at Barrington Farm where demonstrators will exhibit some of the many skills needed by our ancestors. Hear the ringing of the blacksmith’s hammer, get your hands dirty as you help mold bricks, help a surveyor measure with his chain or watch a potter turn clay into vessels. Experience history as it comes to life before your eyes! This is a special program at the farm. Contact Ben Baumgartner for more information at 936-878-2214 x246.

October 20, 2018 – Living History Saturday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. (Independence Hall): Travel back in time to where a nation was born in 1836. On the third Saturday of each month staff and volunteers dressed in period clothing bring to life the people and events of Old Washington providing a unique opportunity to discover various aspects of life surrounding the birth of the Republic of Texas. The program features activities suited for the entire family. Try your hand at writing with a quill pen and sign a copy of the Texas Declaration of Independence. Visit with militia soldiers travelling through town or try your hand at some early Texas games. Step back in time and discover the spot where Texas became Texas! (Activities will vary and some are weather dependent.) This program will feature: A hands on introduction to land surveying. Texas Archeology Month, hands-on artifact table. Contact Adam at (936) 878-2214 ext. 228

October 20, 2018 – Farmers Market: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. (Visitor Center Complex): Join us under the Live Oaks at our Visitor Center to shop local and support area farmers. Fresh vegetables, baked goods, food vendors, artisans and much more are available from over 12 vendors. For more information or to become a vendor contact Celeste Doty at 936-878-2214 x230.

October 20, 2018 – Hands-On-History – Native American Snakes: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. (Star of the Republic Museum): Join museum staff on the third Saturday of each month to make crafts and toys that pioneer kids made during the Republic time. Contact Donna Barker at (936) 878-2461, ext. 236 or Donna.barker@blinn.edu .

October 20 & 21, 2018 – 19th Century Medicine: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. (Barrington Living History Farm): Before becoming president, Anson Jones made his fortune as a doctor. At a time where medicine was more art than science, what would a visit to the doctor be like? Come take a peek behind the curtain with us at Barrington as we uncover the tricks and tools of the trade. This is a special focus weekend at the farm. Contact Barb King for more information at 936-878-2214 x246.

October 27, 2018 – Night at the Museum & Tavern Tales: 6:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. (Star of the Republic Museum): At Night at the Museum, visitors get to tour the Star of the Republic Museum by flashlight and watch exhibits come to life. As you wander by the Museum, a friendly guide will point the way to the local tavern, where some residents of the Old Washington Cemetery will share their life stories. There will also be a wagon ride by Barrington Farm where visitors can see Washington on the Brazos State Historic Site in a new way, last ride leaves at 8:00pm. $8 for adults and $5 for students and kids. Visit starmuseum.org for more information.

October 27, 2018 – Community Trunk or Treat: 3 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Visitor Center Complex): Come join us on the lawn in front of the Visitor Center at Washington-on-the-Brazos State Historic Site. Everyone is invited to listen to some Spooky Tales from the past at Independence Hall at 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. There will be games for the kids, refreshments will be served, and bags filled with candy & treats will be handed out to all children attending the festival while supplies last. Scarecrows created by Washington-on-the-Brazos staff will line the walkway at the entrance of the Visitor Center. Our visitors will be asked to participate in our scarecrow decorating contest by selecting their favorite one. Family friendly costumes are optional for the kid’s costume parade beginning at 5:30 p.m.

October 28, 2018 – Sowing Seeds: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. (Barrington Living History Farm): Anson Jones noted in his journal on Nov. 16, 1846 – “Sowed Wheat & finished sowing Rye…” Although corn was the standard grain Anson Jones grew, he usually planted a smaller plot of another grain, such as wheat. Come help us sow and rake in our Winter Wheat and hope for a bountiful harvest! This is a special focus weekend at the farm. Contact Ben Baumgartner for more information at 936-878-2214 x246.

November 10 & 11, 2018 – Holiday Foods at Home: 10 a.m. – 4p.m. (Barrington Living History Farm): What special foods do you enjoy at the holidays? Like you, the Jones Family hosted visitors and enjoyed a varied diet full of exotic treats to mark the season. We’ll be making a few of these foods this weekend and talking about many others. Discussions and kitchen activities ongoing. This is a special focus weekend at the farm. Contact Barb King at 936-878-2214 x246.

November 17, 2018 – Living History Saturday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. (Independence Hall): Travel back in time to where a nation was born in 1836. On the third Saturday of each month staff and volunteers dressed in period clothing bring to life the people and events of Old Washington providing a unique opportunity to discover various aspects of life surrounding the birth of the Republic of Texas. The program features activities suited for the entire family. Try your hand at writing with a quill pen and sign a copy of the Texas Declaration of Independence. Visit with militia soldiers travelling through town or try your hand at some early Texas games. Step back in time and discover the spot where Texas became Texas! (Activities will vary and some are weather dependent.) This program will feature: Quill pen writing, flint/steel fire-starting. Contact Adam at (936) 878-2214 ext. 228.

November 17, 2018 – Christmas Market: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. (Visitor Center Complex): Join us under the live oaks at our Visitor Center to shop local and support area farmers. Fresh vegetables, baked goods, food vendors, artisans and much more are available from over 12 vendors. Find your love ones their special Christmas gift at this holiday centered market. For more information or to become a vendor contact Celeste Doty at 936-878-2214 x230.

November 17, 2018 – Hands-On-History – Talavera “Mirrors”: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. (Star of the Republic Museum): Join museum staff on the third Saturday of each month to make crafts and toys that pioneer kids made during the Republic time. Contact Donna Barker at (936) 878-2461, ext. 236 or Donna.barker@blinn.edu .

November 17 & 18, 2018 – Turning Up and Going Fallow: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. (Barrington Living History Farm): Dr. Jones penned in his journal on Nov. 16, 1846 – “Recommenced breaking up the strip of Prairie on the east side of field…” As the crop growing season wanes and the fields go fallow, we’ll turn over the fields once more before winter sets in. Come see our strong oxen at work and try your hand at walking behind a plow. This is a special focus weekend at the farm. Contact Ben Baumgartner for more information at 936-878-2214 x246.

Thanksgiving Weekend: Washington on the Brazos, Star of Republic Museum and Fanthorp Inn are closed on Thursday, November 22, 2018 for Thanksgiving Day. All reopen on Friday morning, for the weekend.

November 24, 2018 – Twilight Firelight 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. (Fanthorp Inn): Twilight Firelight brings the old 1850s stagecoach inn to life where visitors enjoy the ambiance of the candlelit inn, period music, dancing, mule-drawn stagecoach rides and reenactors clad in period attire. Inns like Henry Fanthorp’s were places where news from far away was spread, ideas were exchanged, and communities developed. Guest can board a stagecoach or a mule-driven wagon for rides from the Grimes County Courthouse in Anderson, TX to Fanthorp Inn beginning at 4:30 p.m. with last ride leaving Anderson at 7 p.m. Rides will leave every 15 minutes. The last stagecoach and wagon rides will leave Fanthorp to return to Anderson at 8 p.m. Tickets will be available beginning at 4:30 p.m. the day of the event in the Grimes County Courthouse parking area where stagecoach and wagon rides to the Inn will begin. Please dress appropriately for the season as parts of the event and are held outdoors, and the wagons/stagecoaches are open air. First floor of Fanthorp Inn is handicapped accessible. A donation of $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12 is suggested for stagecoach ride. Contact Jon Failor at 936-878-2214, ext. 224 or jon.failor@tpwd.texas.gov .

December 8, 2018 – Christmas on the Brazos: 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. (Park Grounds): Begin the holiday season by spending special time at Washington on the Brazos. Activities commence in the early afternoon and extend into the evening, bringing an 1850s Christmas alive for all. The highlight of the celebration is Candlelight Christmas, from 5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. at Barrington Living History Farm. Walk the candlelit paths at Barrington Farm and experience a Texas Christmas in the decade before the Civil War. Discover the origins of some of our favorite Holiday traditions as costumed interpreters bring to life the festivities of the season with musket-fire, music, dancing and more! Tour the historic home of the last President of the Republic, Dr. Anson Jones, as the family enjoys their Christmas gathering. Visit the farm’s quarters to hear how the enslaved at Barrington celebrated the season. Sip a hot cup of cider, cozy up to the fire and begin your Holiday season with Texas State Parks! Reservations are strongly encouraged. Contact Barb King at 936-878-2214 x246.

December 15, 2018 – Living History Saturday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. (Independence Hall): Travel back in time to where a nation was born in 1836. On the third Saturday of each month staff and volunteers dressed in period clothing bring to life the people and events of Old Washington providing a unique opportunity to discover various aspects of life surrounding the birth of the Republic of Texas. The program features activities suited for the entire family. Try your hand at writing with a quill pen and sign a copy of the Texas Declaration of Independence. Visit with militia soldiers travelling through town or try your hand at some early Texas games. Step back in time and discover the spot where Texas became Texas! (Activities will vary and some are weather dependent.) Contact Adam at (936) 878-2214 ext. 228.

December 15, 2018 – Hands-On-History – Buzz Saw Toys: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. (Star of the Republic Museum): Join museum staff on the third Saturday of each month to make crafts and toys that pioneer kids made during the Republic time. Contact Donna Barker at (936) 878-2461, ext. 236 or Donna.barker@blinn.edu .

December 15 & 16, 2018 – Staying Warm: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. (Barrington Living History Farm): Dr. Jones’ home at Barrington Farm is considered a nice house for 1850 but it was built for keeping cool. Staying warm on the farm is a special challenge during the cold and damp days of winter. Help us beat this problem in 1850, by hauling firewood, learning how to use flint and steel, and stave off the cold. This is a special focus weekend at the farm. Contact Barb King for more information at 936-878-2214 x.246

December 22 & 23, 2018 – Horse High, Bull Strong and Hog Tight: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. (Barrington Living History Farm): Dr. Jones noted in his journal on Dec. 29, 1847 – “Hired Mr. Bowen… Sent Him with two hands to Cedar Brake to make rails.” With the main crop fields empty, now is the time to repair and restack fencing around the farm. Come help us clear and build up our fences so that they’ll be ready to defend the new crop in spring. This is a special focus weekend at the farm. Contact Ben Baumgartner for more information at 936-878-2214 x246.

December 29 & 30, 2018 – A Stitch in Time: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. (Barrington Living History Farm): In early Texas, mending was a first step into a lifetime of stitches for boys and girls. For girls in particular this was to be a life-long task to master. Learn some simple stiches and help us with an ongoing 1850s job- mending. Gain some handy skills to sew on buttons at home. This is a special focus weekend at the farm. Contact Barb King for more information at 936-878-2214 x.246

SPRING EVENTS

March 2 and 3, 2019: Texas Independence Day Celebration; 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. (Washington on the Brazos State Historic Site). This annual two-day celebration features live music, food, traditional crafts, living history presentations, firing demonstrations, historical encampments and commemorative programs. Guests will experience life in Texas in 1836 by visiting with reenactors; witnessing firing demonstrations in the Texas Army camps; watching cooking, weaving and period craft demonstrations; and walking the same trail as Texas’ forefathers and pioneer families. Texas musicians and actors will provide musical and theatrical entertainment. A Kid Zone will allow children to dress up in historical costumes; sign a large-scale copy of the Texas Declaration of Independence; and take photos near the Declaration. Contact: Jon Failor at (936) 878-2214 ext. 224 or jon.failor@tpwd.texas.gov.

March 4, 2017 through February 15, 2018 – Heirloom Genealogy: Tracing your Family Treasures – Star of the Republic Museum: The Star of the Republic Museum at Washington on the Brazos will celebrate the 182nd anniversary of Texas’s independence with its new exhibit, “Heirloom Genealogy: Tracing your Family Treasures.” Stories will come to light as artifacts are examined in-depth through lineage research. Documents reveal where the artifacts originated, who owned them, and how they got to Texas. Items in the exhibit include three-year-old Edward Boylan’s buckskin suit; Pleasant B. Watson’s diary; Heinrich Tiemann’s clog-making tools; and Clara Lang’s grand piano, among others.

