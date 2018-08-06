August 6, 2018
List of the Best Small Business Credit Cards
|Business Credit Card
|Businesses that want up to 5% cash back for basic office expenses.
|0% introductory APR and a low ongoing APR afterward.
|Those who want to choose their 3x reward expense category.
|Business-related purchases like digital ad spend.
|Businesses that travel with Delta Airlines.
|Lowest regular APR that we reviewed and no annual fee.
|Businesses with high travel and entertainment expenses.
|Those who expect to make large expenditures or who travel a lot.
|Businesses that want 1.5% cash back, no annual fee, and introductory cash back.
|Businesses that want unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases.
|Businesses that spend a lot on hotel, airline tickets, and rental cars.
|Businesses that want unlimited 2x miles per dollar spent.
|Business that frequently fly Southwest and want to earn 1 – 2 points for every dollar spent.
|Businesses that operate a fleet of vehicles or that use GM cars.
|Businesses that use American Airlines for travel.
|Businesses that want to choose their 3x and 2x points expense categories.
|Those who travel a lot and want double Membership Rewards when booked through the AmEx travel website.
|Businesses that want another 1.5% cash back option and no annual fee.
|Businesses that want 1.5x miles per dollar spent and no annual fee.
|Those who want 60 days to pay off their card instead of the standard 30.
|Businesses that stay in Starwood’s network of hotels.
|Businesses that want unlimited 1% cash back and no annual fee.
|Businesses that want 0% introductory APR for 9 months and low ongoing APR on purchases.
Bottom Line
As you can see, there are plenty of great options for your next small business credit card. They can help you earn rewards, but the right one depends on your personal and business situation. However, the best cards with great rewards will only be available to prime borrowers and the largest credit lines are only available to businesses with strong revenues.
Our recommended small business credit card is the Chase Ink Business Cash℠ card. The card has no annual fee and you can earn $500 introductory cash back if you spend $3k in the first 3 months. It’s a great card to use for normal business expenses every month to earn cash back for spending you’re doing anyway. Apply online and you could be approved in a few minutes.