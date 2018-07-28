Southlake, Texas July 28, 2018

Janet Madalin Knipp, Age 57, POB: Corpus Christi, TX.



Arrested on July 25, 2018 at 10:24 PM by Officer J. Weinschreider at 800 N. Carroll Ave and Charged with;

Driving while Intoxicated

Jerrilyn Catherine Rigby, Age: 57, POB: Baltimore, MD.



Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member

David Martin Goetz, Age 46, POB: Pontiac, MI.



Listed Occupation as PR for Watch Banker Intl and Home 920 La Salle Lane, Southlake, Texas



Arrested on July 23 at 3:55 AM by Officer J. Weinshreider at 3600 N White Chapel Blvd and Charged with;



1.) Driving while Intoxicated,



Brandon Taylor Norall, Age: 22, POB: Tucson, AZ. Age: 22, POB: Tucson, AZ. Listed Occupation as Clerk at Ambulan Incorporated and Home 1301 Powder River Trl., Southlake, Texas. Arrested on July 15, 2018 at 1:59 AM by Officer J. Macheca at Yates Corner Grocery and Charged With,



Driving While Intoxicated













Listed Occupation as Asst. Merchant at J&P Cycles, and Home Address 3820 Confidence Dr., Keller, TX.



Arrested on July 13, 2018 at 1:45 AM by Officer Kyle Meeks at E Hwy 114 and Charged with;



Listed Occupation as Jete Bridge Technician. Employer JBT Airtech; and Home 5616 Cherilee Lane, Haltom, City, TX.



Arrested on July 17, 2018 by Officer J. Weinschreider at 700 /W. Hwy 114 and Charged with;



1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 more than 1 G, less than 4 G, a Felony Third Degree



Listed as unemployed and Home 106 Manchester Drive #5, Euless, TX.



Arrested on July 17, 2018 at 7:15 PM by Officer C. Melton at Marshalls on Southlake Blvd and Charged with;



1.) Resisting Arrest Search or Transport,



2.) Possession of Marijuana less than 2 ounces,



Luis Manuel Aguilar, Age: 43, POB: Lockhart, TX



Listed Occupation as VP of Operations for Deli and Home 12613 Excelsior, Ft. Worth, TX



Arrested on July 21, 2018 at 12:06 AM by Officer C. Damico at 688 W. Hwy 114 WB/Dove Road and Charged with;



Listed Occupation as Cara Washing at Rolando and Home 3780 Highvista #8024,



Arrested on July 24, 2018 by Officr Kyle Meeks at 1199 ED Hwy 114 EB and Charged with;



1.) Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon,



2.) Possession of Marijuana less than 2 ounces,



3.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 2 less than 1 G,



Age 36, P:OB: Decatur, AL,



Listed Occupation as Senior Trainer at Verizon and Home 8181 Midtown Blvd # 7303, Dallas, TX.

Arrested on July 14, 2018 at 6:46 PM by Officer Kyle Meeks at Scooters Superstore and Charged with;



