Southlake, Texas July 14, 2018

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.

Oscar Reyes Elvira, Age: 22, POB: Mexico



Listed Occupation as Janitor for Very Clean (San Antonio) and Home 1719 Dove Loop Road #2803, Grapevine, TX



Arrested on July 3, 2018 at 10:14 PM by Officer J. Weinschreider at 1199 E. Southlake Blvd and Charged with;



Driving While Intoxicated with an Open Alcohol Container in the Vehicle. , Age: 22, POB: MexicoListed Occupation as Janitor for Very Clean (San Antonio) and Home 1719 Dove Loop Road #2803, Grapevine, TXArrested on July 3, 2018 at 10:14 PM by Officer J. Weinschreider at 1199 E. Southlake Blvd and Charged with;

Jose Anibal Velez Perez, Age: 21, POB: Honduras. , Age: 21, POB: Honduras. Listed Occupation as Labor for Kroger and Home 1400 Shady Lane #208, Bedford, TX.



Arrested on July 4, 2018 at 1:34 PM by Office S. Perovich at 2110 E. Southlake Blvd and Charged with;



Harassment. Punkaj Thakorbhai Amin, Age 47, POB: Canada. , Age 47, POB: Canada. Listed occupation as Compliance officer at Smith and Nephew and Home 2802 Darlinghurst Road, Trophy Club.



Arrested on July 7, 2018 by Officer C. Melton at 7-11 in Keller on Keller Parkway and Charged with;



Driving while Intoxicated William Chase Stuhldreher, Age 17, POB: Klanouff Falls, Canada,



Listed Occupation as Electrician for Ridge Line Electric, and Home 2411 Strahfield Lane, Trophy Club, TX.



Arrested on July 7, 2018 at 1:08 AM by Officer Weinschreider at 5000 N. White Chapel Blvd and Charged with;



, Age 17, POB: Klanouff Falls, Canada,Listed Occupation as Electrician for Ridge Line Electric, and Home 2411 Strahfield Lane, Trophy Club, TX.Arrested on July 7, 2018 at 1:08 AM by Officer Weinschreider at 5000 N. White Chapel Blvd and Charged with; Prohibited weapon, brass knuckles

Clinton Stewart Dart, Age: 47 POB: Irving, Texas , Age: 47 POB: Irving, Texas Listed Occupation as Landscaper for Fred Pecked and Home 642 Milton St., Lewisville, TX.



Arrested on July 3, 2018 at 8:10 PM by Officer C. Melton at Kohls-Southlake and Charged with; Possession of a Controlled Substance 3 less than 28G[/one_half_last] Laurie Ann Maayeh, Age: 19, POB: Egypt.



Listed Occupation as Server at Sonicaliente and Home 603 Hinsdeale Dr., Arlington



Arrested on July 3, 2018 at 5:34 AM by Officer Weinschreider at 900 E Hwy 114 East Bound and Charged with;



Possession of a Controlled Substance PG2 less than 1 G, a State Jail Felony.

Andew Kirby Robinson, Age 42, POB: Dallas Age 42, POB: Dallas Listed as Unemployed and Home 905 Hillside Lane, Flower Mound, TX.



Arrested on July 3, 2018 at 8:03 PM by Officer C. Melton at Kohls in Southlake and Charged with;



Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 3 less than 28 G.

LNO relies on Federal and State Freedom of Information Acts to obtain information here in, which is public information. LNO has been reporting on arrests in the area since 2000. If you have been proven innocent or the charges dismissed please contact LNO as soon as possible. LNO Policy Note: Considering the long period take to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest. LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you or someone you know has been reported arrested and subsequently been cleared of the charges; inform LNO with verifiable information. CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY..SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges. If on the other hand, a deferred adjudication is deferred with the charges dismissed upon successful completion (with a copy of the proper document). Based on this criterion; or if an expunge order is presented; LNO will remove the photo and text at no charge. However, LNO will bring forward and update the information if requested by the convicted party. If interested party makes claims of dismissal but public records indicate no dismissal; “LNO may update information and bring forward other public record information as well.” Information is obtained through FOIA and available to the public; as reported by law enforcement. You should check with your attorney concerning Open Records statutes prior to making any assumption of LNO rights to publish same. Any other questions? Editor@LocalNewsOnly.com