Stress is inevitable. Everyone experiences some type and level of it. But it’s not always a bad thing. Certain kinds of stress can have positive effects on a person’s well-being, at least in the right doses. According to Psychology Today, “A little bit of stress, known as ‘acute stress,’ can be exciting—it keeps us active and alert.”

When stress reaches an unmanageable level, however, it turns “chronic.” That’s when we become vulnerable to its damaging effects such as health problems and loss of productivity. In the U.S., stress affects more than 100 million people. The leading causes? Money tops the list, followed by work, family and relationships. By one estimate, workplace-related stress alone costs society more than $300 billion per year.

To determine the cities where Americans cope best, WalletHub compared more than 180 cities across 37 key metrics. Our data set ranges from average weekly work hours to debt load to divorce and suicide rates. Read on for our findings, expert insight and a full description of our methodology.





Source: WalletHub

Most & Least Stressed Cities in America

Overall Rank* City Total Score ‘Work Stress’ Rank ‘Financial Stress’ Rank ‘Family Stress’ Rank ‘Health & Safety Stress’ Rank 1 Detroit, MI 63.53 24 3 4 1 2 Newark, NJ 62.80 1 4 1 45 3 Cleveland, OH 60.81 30 2 6 7 4 Birmingham, AL 58.03 109 5 3 4 5 Toledo, OH 57.42 97 7 14 5 6 Baltimore, MD 56.94 21 8 10 48 7 Wilmington, DE 55.25 7 30 33 28 8 Milwaukee, WI 55.02 58 14 12 33 9 Gulfport, MS 54.82 67 18 43 3 10 St. Louis, MO 53.57 28 19 50 17 11 Jackson, MS 53.40 116 6 71 9 12 Philadelphia, PA 53.32 11 23 70 30 13 North Las Vegas, NV 53.05 108 16 5 55 14 Shreveport, LA 52.97 32 31 37 22 15 Columbus, GA 52.90 113 10 21 41 16 Cincinnati, OH 52.40 31 36 64 8 17 Chicago, IL 52.22 6 32 54 68 18 Norfolk, VA 51.97 45 17 19 82 19 Montgomery, AL 51.90 115 1 109 27 20 Las Vegas, NV 51.88 55 39 9 70 21 Houston, TX 51.87 3 118 13 84 22 Akron, OH 51.74 103 11 74 18 23 Mobile, AL 51.73 75 12 101 13 24 Augusta, GA 51.68 159 9 29 36 25 Memphis, TN 51.67 84 20 55 14 26 Richmond, VA 51.51 42 25 24 67 27 Charleston, WV 51.44 15 132 94 2 28 New Orleans, LA 51.30 65 15 82 25 29 Baton Rouge, LA 51.23 22 62 27 35 30 Miami, FL 50.99 92 29 22 50 31 Washington, DC 50.90 5 119 7 101 32 Rochester, NY 50.64 73 64 16 39 33 Bridgeport, CT 50.61 17 21 103 65 34 Newport News, VA 50.53 40 34 31 71 35 San Bernardino, CA 50.50 170 43 8 32 36 Dallas, TX 49.71 19 63 25 95 37 Worcester, MA 49.39 59 74 20 47 38 Indianapolis, IN 49.36 26 22 139 31 39 Fayetteville, NC 49.04 76 26 72 49 40 Las Cruces, NM 48.90 70 37 18 141 41 New Haven, CT 48.87 56 52 52 37 42 Atlanta, GA 48.50 41 28 56 102 43 Huntington, WV 48.48 134 46 59 6 44 Little Rock, AR 48.46 136 13 137 20 45 Tulsa, OK 48.24 101 57 49 29 46 Phoenix, AZ 47.81 44 95 38 54 47 New York, NY 47.76 8 122 35 116 48 Buffalo, NY 47.67 61 96 79 15 49 Kansas City, MO 47.66 33 72 132 12 50 Stockton, CA 47.53 119 53 11 107 51 Columbia, SC 47.47 162 38 76 23 52 Boston, MA 47.09 46 91 28 90 53 Chattanooga, TN 47.04 163 42 75 24 54 El Paso, TX 47.00 96 98 2 120 55 Tacoma, WA 46.75 18 128 62 53 56 Los Angeles, CA 46.74 52 92 23 103 57 Providence, RI 46.61 86 47 110 44 58 Fresno, CA 46.59 130 44 26 105 59 Albuquerque, NM 46.40 98 41 100 59 60 Hialeah, FL 46.38 141 40 67 60 61 Springfield, MO 46.32 114 51 131 16 62 Tucson, AZ 46.24 168 45 15 98 63 Jersey City, NJ 46.23 4 76 81 142 64 Jacksonville, FL 46.08 129 27 98 62 65 Moreno Valley, CA 46.03 144 61 17 76 66 Fort Smith, AR 45.66 150 59 115 10 67 Laredo, TX 45.43 88 125 41 61 68 Tampa, FL 45.21 66 71 87 77 69 Arlington, TX 45.18 38 70 51 127 70 West Valley City, UT 45.09 178 35 32 79 71 Louisville, KY 45.00 47 54 162 26 72 Winston-Salem, NC 44.90 135 65 48 69 73 Columbus, OH 44.82 48 85 156 19 74 Sacramento, CA 44.50 107 69 29 147 75 Dover, DE 44.42 128 33 102 170 76 Glendale, AZ 44.31 72 89 40 108 77 Pittsburgh, PA 44.28 74 68 136 52 78 Denver, CO 44.20 16 142 44 149 79 Wichita, KS 44.03 87 84 128 51 80 Knoxville, TN 44.02 165 50 130 34 81 Nampa, ID 43.97 169 48 34 119 82 Bakersfield, CA 43.93 112 49 99 106 83 Fort Worth, TX 43.84 81 73 90 100 84 Aurora, IL 43.53 10 67 161 104 85 Fort Lauderdale, FL 43.50 83 56 150 63 86 Orlando, FL 43.46 127 83 65 86 87 Spokane, WA 43.41 158 87 63 58 88 San Antonio, TX 43.37 94 120 73 80 89 Oklahoma City, OK 43.30 82 110 138 38 90 Vancouver, WA 43.01 104 135 39 92 91 Lubbock, TX 42.92 171 106 58 43 92 Henderson, NV 42.79 106 60 97 132 93 Garland, TX 42.67 90 97 95 96 94 Long Beach, CA 42.55 105 82 57 139 95 Brownsville, TX 42.53 164 80 86 66 96 Minneapolis, MN 42.43 36 139 93 121 97 Oxnard, CA 42.41 29 115 92 153 98 Fontana, CA 42.23 123 107 91 78 99 Chesapeake, VA 42.12 78 78 112 124 100 Amarillo, TX 42.09 149 152 66 42 101 Fort Wayne, IN 42.07 138 100 53 89 102 St. Petersburg, FL 42.06 176 101 120 21 103 Salem, OR 42.04 182 99 45 46 104 Ontario, CA 42.00 131 117 61 94 105 Yonkers, NY 41.93 14 151 107 123 106 Nashville, TN 41.77 79 126 123 75 107 Corpus Christi, TX 41.71 125 112 85 99 108 Modesto, CA 41.60 139 116 88 81 109 Greensboro, NC 41.51 143 66 113 111 110 Grand Prairie, TX 41.45 147 79 46 140 111 Portland, OR 41.34 85 136 89 126 112 Oakland, CA 41.31 80 134 36 158 113 Anchorage, AK 41.20 13 160 148 85 114 Santa Ana, CA 41.14 126 103 96 109 115 Tallahassee, FL 41.00 180 24 125 110 116 Virginia Beach, VA 40.94 54 111 119 137 117 Charlotte, NC 40.64 37 93 152 138 118 Port St. Lucie, FL 40.62 153 58 126 114 119 Reno, NV 40.61 179 124 60 64 120 Aurora, CO 40.46 99 145 84 117 121 Columbia, MD 40.37 2 164 151 136 122 Santa Clarita, CA 40.32 39 75 145 157 123 Oceanside, CA 40.29 49 86 133 164 124 Cheyenne, WY 40.28 25 158 153 87 125 Casper, WY 40.24 9 150 164 144 126 San Diego, CA 40.18 53 121 78 177 127 Riverside, CA 40.18 173 114 80 83 128 San Francisco, CA 40.14 34 166 47 167 129 Salt Lake City, UT 40.09 156 55 135 128 130 Irving, TX 39.84 133 113 105 131 131 Durham, NC 39.72 124 133 42 168 132 Honolulu, HI 39.67 23 149 129 162 133 Seattle, WA 39.64 60 172 77 135 134 Warwick, RI 39.57 35 157 163 72 135 Huntsville, AL 39.51 177 77 140 56 136 Manchester, NH 39.19 63 168 117 97 137 Lexington-Fayette, KY 39.15 117 104 173 40 138 Chula Vista, CA 38.97 68 108 83 175 139 Lewiston, ME 38.95 151 80 144 130 140 Colorado Springs, CO 38.92 167 130 68 134 141 Anaheim, CA 38.90 64 144 106 156 142 Austin, TX 38.84 43 173 104 154 143 Cape Coral, FL 38.71 118 109 134 143 144 Raleigh, NC 38.70 95 153 113 155 145 Omaha, NE 38.68 91 88 172 93 146 Juneau, AK 38.15 27 180 127 11 147 Charleston, SC 38.08 102 127 154 122 148 Garden Grove, CA 38.01 122 138 69 159 149 Des Moines, IA 37.45 145 123 155 113 150 Mesa, AZ 37.32 166 137 124 133 151 Peoria, AZ 37.24 89 143 149 145 152 Tempe, AZ 37.21 175 94 122 146 153 Grand Rapids, MI 37.13 157 148 147 91 154 Portland, ME 36.36 148 102 169 118 155 Rapid City, SD 36.31 110 156 170 88 156 Missoula, MT 36.26 152 90 174 74 157 Billings, MT 35.90 137 140 176 57 158 Rancho Cucamonga, CA 35.83 160 159 118 152 159 Santa Rosa, CA 35.74 100 162 108 176 160 St. Paul, MN 35.59 132 131 159 151 161 Glendale, CA 35.51 154 129 143 163 162 Nashua, NH 35.50 69 178 141 125 T-163 Pembroke Pines, FL 35.21 93 154 166 148 T-163 Pearl City, HI 35.21 12 169 142 182 165 Huntington Beach, CA 35.10 62 171 121 169 166 Boise, ID 34.44 181 141 111 160 167 Cedar Rapids, IA 34.40 121 155 175 112 168 Gilbert, AZ 33.70 146 146 146 172 169 Chandler, AZ 33.48 120 163 157 165 170 Burlington, VT 32.29 174 105 177 129 171 Plano, TX 32.23 50 175 160 178 172 Fargo, ND 32.17 172 161 178 73 173 Lincoln, NE 32.15 142 147 179 115 174 Madison, WI 32.10 161 170 165 150 175 San Jose, CA 31.88 140 176 116 179 176 Irvine, CA 30.52 57 174 158 180 177 Scottsdale, AZ 30.28 154 167 168 171 178 South Burlington, VT 30.15 20 179 181 161 179 Overland Park, KS 29.66 77 177 171 174 180 Sioux Falls, SD 28.16 111 165 182 166 181 Bismarck, ND 26.60 51 181 180 173 182 Fremont, CA 25.93 71 182 167 181

*1=Most Stressed