Stress is inevitable. Everyone experiences some type and level of it. But it’s not always a bad thing. Certain kinds of stress can have positive effects on a person’s well-being, at least in the right doses. According to Psychology Today, “A little bit of stress, known as ‘acute stress,’ can be exciting—it keeps us active and alert.”
When stress reaches an unmanageable level, however, it turns “chronic.” That’s when we become vulnerable to its damaging effects such as health problems and loss of productivity. In the U.S., stress affects more than 100 million people. The leading causes? Money tops the list, followed by work, family and relationships. By one estimate, workplace-related stress alone costs society more than $300 billion per year.
To determine the cities where Americans cope best, WalletHub compared more than 180 cities across 37 key metrics. Our data set ranges from average weekly work hours to debt load to divorce and suicide rates. Read on for our findings, expert insight and a full description of our methodology.
Most & Least Stressed Cities in America
|Overall Rank*
|City
|Total Score
|‘Work Stress’ Rank
|‘Financial Stress’ Rank
|‘Family Stress’ Rank
|‘Health & Safety Stress’ Rank
|1
|Detroit, MI
|63.53
|24
|3
|4
|1
|2
|Newark, NJ
|62.80
|1
|4
|1
|45
|3
|Cleveland, OH
|60.81
|30
|2
|6
|7
|4
|Birmingham, AL
|58.03
|109
|5
|3
|4
|5
|Toledo, OH
|57.42
|97
|7
|14
|5
|6
|Baltimore, MD
|56.94
|21
|8
|10
|48
|7
|Wilmington, DE
|55.25
|7
|30
|33
|28
|8
|Milwaukee, WI
|55.02
|58
|14
|12
|33
|9
|Gulfport, MS
|54.82
|67
|18
|43
|3
|10
|St. Louis, MO
|53.57
|28
|19
|50
|17
|11
|Jackson, MS
|53.40
|116
|6
|71
|9
|12
|Philadelphia, PA
|53.32
|11
|23
|70
|30
|13
|North Las Vegas, NV
|53.05
|108
|16
|5
|55
|14
|Shreveport, LA
|52.97
|32
|31
|37
|22
|15
|Columbus, GA
|52.90
|113
|10
|21
|41
|16
|Cincinnati, OH
|52.40
|31
|36
|64
|8
|17
|Chicago, IL
|52.22
|6
|32
|54
|68
|18
|Norfolk, VA
|51.97
|45
|17
|19
|82
|19
|Montgomery, AL
|51.90
|115
|1
|109
|27
|20
|Las Vegas, NV
|51.88
|55
|39
|9
|70
|21
|Houston, TX
|51.87
|3
|118
|13
|84
|22
|Akron, OH
|51.74
|103
|11
|74
|18
|23
|Mobile, AL
|51.73
|75
|12
|101
|13
|24
|Augusta, GA
|51.68
|159
|9
|29
|36
|25
|Memphis, TN
|51.67
|84
|20
|55
|14
|26
|Richmond, VA
|51.51
|42
|25
|24
|67
|27
|Charleston, WV
|51.44
|15
|132
|94
|2
|28
|New Orleans, LA
|51.30
|65
|15
|82
|25
|29
|Baton Rouge, LA
|51.23
|22
|62
|27
|35
|30
|Miami, FL
|50.99
|92
|29
|22
|50
|31
|Washington, DC
|50.90
|5
|119
|7
|101
|32
|Rochester, NY
|50.64
|73
|64
|16
|39
|33
|Bridgeport, CT
|50.61
|17
|21
|103
|65
|34
|Newport News, VA
|50.53
|40
|34
|31
|71
|35
|San Bernardino, CA
|50.50
|170
|43
|8
|32
|36
|Dallas, TX
|49.71
|19
|63
|25
|95
|37
|Worcester, MA
|49.39
|59
|74
|20
|47
|38
|Indianapolis, IN
|49.36
|26
|22
|139
|31
|39
|Fayetteville, NC
|49.04
|76
|26
|72
|49
|40
|Las Cruces, NM
|48.90
|70
|37
|18
|141
|41
|New Haven, CT
|48.87
|56
|52
|52
|37
|42
|Atlanta, GA
|48.50
|41
|28
|56
|102
|43
|Huntington, WV
|48.48
|134
|46
|59
|6
|44
|Little Rock, AR
|48.46
|136
|13
|137
|20
|45
|Tulsa, OK
|48.24
|101
|57
|49
|29
|46
|Phoenix, AZ
|47.81
|44
|95
|38
|54
|47
|New York, NY
|47.76
|8
|122
|35
|116
|48
|Buffalo, NY
|47.67
|61
|96
|79
|15
|49
|Kansas City, MO
|47.66
|33
|72
|132
|12
|50
|Stockton, CA
|47.53
|119
|53
|11
|107
|51
|Columbia, SC
|47.47
|162
|38
|76
|23
|52
|Boston, MA
|47.09
|46
|91
|28
|90
|53
|Chattanooga, TN
|47.04
|163
|42
|75
|24
|54
|El Paso, TX
|47.00
|96
|98
|2
|120
|55
|Tacoma, WA
|46.75
|18
|128
|62
|53
|56
|Los Angeles, CA
|46.74
|52
|92
|23
|103
|57
|Providence, RI
|46.61
|86
|47
|110
|44
|58
|Fresno, CA
|46.59
|130
|44
|26
|105
|59
|Albuquerque, NM
|46.40
|98
|41
|100
|59
|60
|Hialeah, FL
|46.38
|141
|40
|67
|60
|61
|Springfield, MO
|46.32
|114
|51
|131
|16
|62
|Tucson, AZ
|46.24
|168
|45
|15
|98
|63
|Jersey City, NJ
|46.23
|4
|76
|81
|142
|64
|Jacksonville, FL
|46.08
|129
|27
|98
|62
|65
|Moreno Valley, CA
|46.03
|144
|61
|17
|76
|66
|Fort Smith, AR
|45.66
|150
|59
|115
|10
|67
|Laredo, TX
|45.43
|88
|125
|41
|61
|68
|Tampa, FL
|45.21
|66
|71
|87
|77
|69
|Arlington, TX
|45.18
|38
|70
|51
|127
|70
|West Valley City, UT
|45.09
|178
|35
|32
|79
|71
|Louisville, KY
|45.00
|47
|54
|162
|26
|72
|Winston-Salem, NC
|44.90
|135
|65
|48
|69
|73
|Columbus, OH
|44.82
|48
|85
|156
|19
|74
|Sacramento, CA
|44.50
|107
|69
|29
|147
|75
|Dover, DE
|44.42
|128
|33
|102
|170
|76
|Glendale, AZ
|44.31
|72
|89
|40
|108
|77
|Pittsburgh, PA
|44.28
|74
|68
|136
|52
|78
|Denver, CO
|44.20
|16
|142
|44
|149
|79
|Wichita, KS
|44.03
|87
|84
|128
|51
|80
|Knoxville, TN
|44.02
|165
|50
|130
|34
|81
|Nampa, ID
|43.97
|169
|48
|34
|119
|82
|Bakersfield, CA
|43.93
|112
|49
|99
|106
|83
|Fort Worth, TX
|43.84
|81
|73
|90
|100
|84
|Aurora, IL
|43.53
|10
|67
|161
|104
|85
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|43.50
|83
|56
|150
|63
|86
|Orlando, FL
|43.46
|127
|83
|65
|86
|87
|Spokane, WA
|43.41
|158
|87
|63
|58
|88
|San Antonio, TX
|43.37
|94
|120
|73
|80
|89
|Oklahoma City, OK
|43.30
|82
|110
|138
|38
|90
|Vancouver, WA
|43.01
|104
|135
|39
|92
|91
|Lubbock, TX
|42.92
|171
|106
|58
|43
|92
|Henderson, NV
|42.79
|106
|60
|97
|132
|93
|Garland, TX
|42.67
|90
|97
|95
|96
|94
|Long Beach, CA
|42.55
|105
|82
|57
|139
|95
|Brownsville, TX
|42.53
|164
|80
|86
|66
|96
|Minneapolis, MN
|42.43
|36
|139
|93
|121
|97
|Oxnard, CA
|42.41
|29
|115
|92
|153
|98
|Fontana, CA
|42.23
|123
|107
|91
|78
|99
|Chesapeake, VA
|42.12
|78
|78
|112
|124
|100
|Amarillo, TX
|42.09
|149
|152
|66
|42
|101
|Fort Wayne, IN
|42.07
|138
|100
|53
|89
|102
|St. Petersburg, FL
|42.06
|176
|101
|120
|21
|103
|Salem, OR
|42.04
|182
|99
|45
|46
|104
|Ontario, CA
|42.00
|131
|117
|61
|94
|105
|Yonkers, NY
|41.93
|14
|151
|107
|123
|106
|Nashville, TN
|41.77
|79
|126
|123
|75
|107
|Corpus Christi, TX
|41.71
|125
|112
|85
|99
|108
|Modesto, CA
|41.60
|139
|116
|88
|81
|109
|Greensboro, NC
|41.51
|143
|66
|113
|111
|110
|Grand Prairie, TX
|41.45
|147
|79
|46
|140
|111
|Portland, OR
|41.34
|85
|136
|89
|126
|112
|Oakland, CA
|41.31
|80
|134
|36
|158
|113
|Anchorage, AK
|41.20
|13
|160
|148
|85
|114
|Santa Ana, CA
|41.14
|126
|103
|96
|109
|115
|Tallahassee, FL
|41.00
|180
|24
|125
|110
|116
|Virginia Beach, VA
|40.94
|54
|111
|119
|137
|117
|Charlotte, NC
|40.64
|37
|93
|152
|138
|118
|Port St. Lucie, FL
|40.62
|153
|58
|126
|114
|119
|Reno, NV
|40.61
|179
|124
|60
|64
|120
|Aurora, CO
|40.46
|99
|145
|84
|117
|121
|Columbia, MD
|40.37
|2
|164
|151
|136
|122
|Santa Clarita, CA
|40.32
|39
|75
|145
|157
|123
|Oceanside, CA
|40.29
|49
|86
|133
|164
|124
|Cheyenne, WY
|40.28
|25
|158
|153
|87
|125
|Casper, WY
|40.24
|9
|150
|164
|144
|126
|San Diego, CA
|40.18
|53
|121
|78
|177
|127
|Riverside, CA
|40.18
|173
|114
|80
|83
|128
|San Francisco, CA
|40.14
|34
|166
|47
|167
|129
|Salt Lake City, UT
|40.09
|156
|55
|135
|128
|130
|Irving, TX
|39.84
|133
|113
|105
|131
|131
|Durham, NC
|39.72
|124
|133
|42
|168
|132
|Honolulu, HI
|39.67
|23
|149
|129
|162
|133
|Seattle, WA
|39.64
|60
|172
|77
|135
|134
|Warwick, RI
|39.57
|35
|157
|163
|72
|135
|Huntsville, AL
|39.51
|177
|77
|140
|56
|136
|Manchester, NH
|39.19
|63
|168
|117
|97
|137
|Lexington-Fayette, KY
|39.15
|117
|104
|173
|40
|138
|Chula Vista, CA
|38.97
|68
|108
|83
|175
|139
|Lewiston, ME
|38.95
|151
|80
|144
|130
|140
|Colorado Springs, CO
|38.92
|167
|130
|68
|134
|141
|Anaheim, CA
|38.90
|64
|144
|106
|156
|142
|Austin, TX
|38.84
|43
|173
|104
|154
|143
|Cape Coral, FL
|38.71
|118
|109
|134
|143
|144
|Raleigh, NC
|38.70
|95
|153
|113
|155
|145
|Omaha, NE
|38.68
|91
|88
|172
|93
|146
|Juneau, AK
|38.15
|27
|180
|127
|11
|147
|Charleston, SC
|38.08
|102
|127
|154
|122
|148
|Garden Grove, CA
|38.01
|122
|138
|69
|159
|149
|Des Moines, IA
|37.45
|145
|123
|155
|113
|150
|Mesa, AZ
|37.32
|166
|137
|124
|133
|151
|Peoria, AZ
|37.24
|89
|143
|149
|145
|152
|Tempe, AZ
|37.21
|175
|94
|122
|146
|153
|Grand Rapids, MI
|37.13
|157
|148
|147
|91
|154
|Portland, ME
|36.36
|148
|102
|169
|118
|155
|Rapid City, SD
|36.31
|110
|156
|170
|88
|156
|Missoula, MT
|36.26
|152
|90
|174
|74
|157
|Billings, MT
|35.90
|137
|140
|176
|57
|158
|Rancho Cucamonga, CA
|35.83
|160
|159
|118
|152
|159
|Santa Rosa, CA
|35.74
|100
|162
|108
|176
|160
|St. Paul, MN
|35.59
|132
|131
|159
|151
|161
|Glendale, CA
|35.51
|154
|129
|143
|163
|162
|Nashua, NH
|35.50
|69
|178
|141
|125
|T-163
|Pembroke Pines, FL
|35.21
|93
|154
|166
|148
|T-163
|Pearl City, HI
|35.21
|12
|169
|142
|182
|165
|Huntington Beach, CA
|35.10
|62
|171
|121
|169
|166
|Boise, ID
|34.44
|181
|141
|111
|160
|167
|Cedar Rapids, IA
|34.40
|121
|155
|175
|112
|168
|Gilbert, AZ
|33.70
|146
|146
|146
|172
|169
|Chandler, AZ
|33.48
|120
|163
|157
|165
|170
|Burlington, VT
|32.29
|174
|105
|177
|129
|171
|Plano, TX
|32.23
|50
|175
|160
|178
|172
|Fargo, ND
|32.17
|172
|161
|178
|73
|173
|Lincoln, NE
|32.15
|142
|147
|179
|115
|174
|Madison, WI
|32.10
|161
|170
|165
|150
|175
|San Jose, CA
|31.88
|140
|176
|116
|179
|176
|Irvine, CA
|30.52
|57
|174
|158
|180
|177
|Scottsdale, AZ
|30.28
|154
|167
|168
|171
|178
|South Burlington, VT
|30.15
|20
|179
|181
|161
|179
|Overland Park, KS
|29.66
|77
|177
|171
|174
|180
|Sioux Falls, SD
|28.16
|111
|165
|182
|166
|181
|Bismarck, ND
|26.60
|51
|181
|180
|173
|182
|Fremont, CA
|25.93
|71
|182
|167
|181
*1=Most Stressed