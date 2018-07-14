Colleyville, Texas July 14, 2018

Jacqueline Coon, Age: 35, POB: WY



Listed herself as “Self-Employed and Home 2944 Old Squall Drive, Ft. Worth, TX.



Arrested on July 4, 2018 by Officer R. Cortes at 2:16 PM at 4200 Colleyville Blvd and Charged with;



1.) Possession of Marijuana less than 2 ounces, a Class B Misdemeanor



2.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 2 More than 4 Gram, less than @00 Gram, a Felony Second Degree,

3.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1, More than 1 Gram, less than 4 Gram a Felony Third Degree.

William Charles Weaver, Age: 50, POB: CA.



Listed Occupation as Banker, "Self-Employed and Home 1210 Champions Way, Southlake, Texas

Arrested on June 29, 2018 at 10:38 PM by Officer Z. Watson at 7000 Rosebrook and Charged with;



Driving while Intoxicated with a BAC over “0.15*



Andrew Carlton Sylvester, Age: 31, POB: Cypress, TX. Listed as Self-Employed as a Consultant and Home 2804 Hurstview DR., Hurst,TX.



Arrested on June 29, 2018 at 9:51 PM by Officer J. Newman at 4000 Mockingbird Land and Charged with;



Driving with a with a Previous Conviction or Suspension without a final resolution and Failure to Appear.







Listed Occupation as Used Car Manager for Grubbs Nissan and Home 2941 Oakridge Drive, Hurst, Texas.



Arrested on June 30, 2018 at 2:48 AM by Officer J. Mackey at 4900 Bransford Road and Charged with;



Driving while Intoxicated







Listed Occupation as Labor on the Taylor Farm and Home 2105 Ruea Street, Grand Prairie, TX.



Arrested on July 1, 2018 by Officer Chase Owens at 700 W. McDonwell Road and Charged with;



Heleno Fonseca-Hernandez, Age: 55, POB: Mexico, 1.) Driving While Intoxicated,



2.) Accident Involving Damage to a Vehicle in Excess of $200.



Merado Hernandez Guzman, Age: 30, POB: Mexico



Listed Occupation as Construction and Home 4016 Dowdell Road Ft. Worth.



Arrested on July 2, 2018 by Officer B. McCullough at 6:07 PM at 4000 Steeplechase Drive and Charged with;



1.) Accident Involving Injury



2.) Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle

Susan Hutchinson Gray, Age: 58, POB: Long Beach, CA.



Listed Occupation as Attorney with Hutchinson & Stoy and Home 505 Pecan Street, Ft. Worth.



Arrested on July 4, 2018 at 10:55 PM by Officer n. Garcia at 1500 Hall Johnson Road and Charged with:



Driving While Intoxicated

Gerit Gordillo, Age: 24, POB: Mexico



Listed Occupation as Management at Majestic Nail Salon and Home 1111 S. Main Street, Carrollton, TX.



Arrested on July 5, 2018 at 8:20 PM by Officer J. Newman at 6700 Colleyville Blvd and Charged with;



1.) Displaying a Fictitious License Plate



2.) No Operators License



3.) Minor in Possession of an Alcoholic Beverage



Nicholas Joseph Gullatt, Age: 26, POB: Tyler,



Arrested on July 5, 2018 at 11:35 PM by Officer J. Newman at 300 W. Glade and Charged with; Driving with a with a Previous Conviction or Suspension without a final resolution and Failure to Appear.

