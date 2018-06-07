BREAKING NEWS

About the author

Chris Putnam

Related Articles

One Comment

  1. 1

    Kathy Hadley

    As a VERY concerned parent and tax payer of GCISD, I strongly support Amy for GCISD School Board! She has the teachers’, students’, and parents’ concerns close to her heart! She has experience as a teacher. She can relate to their concerns, challenges, demands, exhaustion, frustrations, anticipation, exhilaration of all concerned. Amy will be the School Board Trustee who will listen and NOT turn her back on a resident while concerns are being verbalized! In my opinion, if the Trustee, Becky St.John, has been on the School Board for so long that she feels like she can ignore and refuse to listen to a resident, teacher, and student, then it is time to VOTE for Amy Putnam! Amy WILL LISTEN and be the concerned voice for ALL!!!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2017, Local News Only

Desktop Version Mobile Version