Colleyville, Texas June 3, 2018
George Dillon Pappas, Age 30 POB: Dallas
Listed Occupation as Maintenance for Premier Property Management and Home 912 Ridge Dr. , Bedford, TX.
Arrested on May 27, 2018 at 11:58 by Officer R. McFadden at 3700 John McClain and Charged with;
Driving While Intoxicated 2ND* !!Tyler Wayne Cotton, Age: 25 POB: IL.
Listed Occupation as Bartender at Cru Bar and Home 2900 Panther Dr., Ft. Worth, TX
Arrested on May 26, 2018 at 1:53 AM by Officer J. Newman at 3900 Bedford Ct and Charged with;
Driving While Intoxicated*!!Edward Lester Felton, Age: 40, POB: Toronto, Canada.
Listed as Unemployed and Home 7404 Jamie Renee Lane, North Richland Hills, TX.
Arrested on May 20, 2018 at 10:42 PM by Officer M. Foss at 4000 Colleyville Blvd and Charged with;
Driving While Intoxicated within and Open Alcohol Container in the Vehicle**Jason Michael Thompson. Age: 42, POB: IL.
Listed Occupation as IT at Exxon Mobil and Home 5409 Royal Lytham Road, Ft. Worth, TX.
Arrested on May 26, 2018 at 1:03 AM by Officer N. Garcia at 500 Mid Cities Blvd and Charged with;
Driving While Intoxicated.
2 Comments
Stephen
Great and consistent reporting as always! However, you missed putting in bold the Canada POB above like the Mexico ones arrested in Keller. Probably best though since it’s just an unemployed immigrant from Canada with a DWI AND an open container vs an employed immigrant from Mexico arrested for less than 2oz of weed (that’s legal in 9 states and decriminalized in 13). We need to make sure to draw attention to the important things!
Editor - Nelson Thibodeaux
Good point