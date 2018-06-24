Southlake, Texas June 23, 2018

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.

Nicholas Beckmann Bigalke, Age: 17 POB: Milwaukee, WI



Listed Occupation as Student at Southlake Carroll High School and Home at 2870 Rainforest Ct., Southlake, TX.



Arrested on June 21, 2018 at 11:42 PM by Officer B. Lockwood at 2809 Brookshire and Charged with;



Possession of Marijuana more than 4 ounces, less than 5 lbs, a State Jail Felony, Remarks; Doesn’t Know SSN. , Age: 17 POB: Milwaukee, WIListed Occupation as Student at Southlake Carroll High School and Home at 2870 Rainforest Ct., Southlake, TX.Arrested on June 21, 2018 at 11:42 PM by Officer B. Lockwood at 2809 Brookshire and Charged with;

Jay Leslie Carpenter, Age: 56, POB: Rochester, MN.



Listed Occupation as Self-Employed Business Owner and Home 841 Simmons Ct., Southlake, Texas.



Arrested on June 20, 2018 at 8:46 AM at his listed home address by Officer M. Davis and Charged with;



Violation of a Bond/Protective Order. , Age: 56, POB: Rochester, MN.Listed Occupation as Self-Employed Business Owner and Home 841 Simmons Ct., Southlake, Texas.Arrested on June 20, 2018 at 8:46 AM at his listed home address by Officer M. Davis and Charged with;



[/one_half_last] Jeffrey Darrell Painter, Age: 31, POB: Phoenix, AZ



Listed Occupation as Mechanic at EWS and Home 3240 Sage Canyon Cir #7319,



Arrested on June 15, 2018 at 5:09 PM by Officer T. Sewell and Charged with; , Age: 31, POB: Phoenix, AZListed Occupation as Mechanic at EWS and Home 3240 Sage Canyon Cir #7319,Arrested on June 15, 2018 at 5:09 PM by Officer T. Sewell and Charged with; DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND!! [/one_half_last] Barry Lynn Shockley, Aged: 49, POB: Morristown, TN.



Listed Occupation as Dispatcher for BNSF and Home 6854 Danieldale Dr., Ft. Worth, Texas.



Arrested on June 15, 2018 at 10:36 PM by Officer J. Macheca at 4680 N. White Chapel Road and Charged With: Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or MORE !!!!

LNO relies on Federal and State Freedom of Information Acts to obtain information here in, which is public information. LNO has been reporting on arrests in the area since 2000. If you have been proven innocent or the charges dismissed please contact LNO as soon as possible. LNO Policy Note: Considering the long period take to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest. LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you or someone you know has been reported arrested and subsequently been cleared of the charges; inform LNO with verifiable information. CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY..SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges. If on the other hand, a deferred adjudication is deferred with the charges dismissed upon successful completion (with a copy of the proper document). Based on this criterion; or if an expunge order is presented; LNO will remove the photo and text at no charge. However, LNO will bring forward and update the information if requested by the convicted party. If interested party makes claims of dismissal but public records indicate no dismissal; “LNO may update information and bring forward other public record information as well.” Information is obtained through FOIA and available to the public; as reported by law enforcement. You should check with your attorney concerning Open Records statutes prior to making any assumption of LNO rights to publish same. Any other questions? Editor@LocalNewsOnly.com