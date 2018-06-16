Southlake, Texas June 16, 2018

Olawalee Atobatele, Age: 58, POB: Nigeria.



Listed as Unemployed and Home 1920 W. Tarrant Road #23B, Grand Prairie, TX.



Arresed on June 9, 2018 at 11:23 PM by Officer C. Melton at 900 E Hwy 114 West Bound and Charged with;



Terry Lee Gravell, Age:30 no POB Listed. , Age:30 no POB Listed. Listed Occupation as Plumbing for Kahn Michanical and home 112 Lockwood Street, White Settlement.



Arrested on June 6, 2018 at 7:30 PM by Officer C. Melton at 330 Rufe Snow Drive (PD Dept) and Charged with;



1.) On a Southlake PD Warrant for Failure to provide proof of Financial Responsibility



2.) On a Southlake PD Warrant for Motor Vehicle Inspection Violation (Specify Expired, Fictitious)



3.) On a Southlake PD Warrant for Failure to Appear; Total Bond $1,398.80