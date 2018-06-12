Colleyville, Texas June 13, 2018

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.

Caleb Mills Stewart, Age: 37, POB:Dallas. , Age: 37, POB:Dallas. Listed as Unemployed and home 7212 Overland Trail, Colleyville.



Arrested on June 1, 2018 by Officer R McFadden at his home address and charged with; Driving While Intoxicated * with a BAC over 0.15~! Audean Marie Ross, Age: 55, POB: Columbus, OH.



Listed as unemployed and home 1629 Riviera Lane, Southlake, TX.



Arrested on June 3, 2018 by Officer M. Foss at 7000 Pleasant Run Road and Charged with;



Listed Occupation as an Account Coordinator at Oakwood and Home 7913 Harwood Road #85D



Arrested on June 7, 2018 at 12:20 AM by Officer M. Foss at 1221 Church Street. and Charged with;



Christina Marie Jenkins, Age 29; POF: Stockton, CA.



Listed as Unemployed and Home at 5764 Gleneagles Circle, Ft. Worth.



Arrested on June 7, 2018 at 8:15 PM by Officer N. Garcia at 121 Acuff Lane and charged with;



1.) Criminal trespass of a Shelter



e_half] [/one_half] Brandon Elliott Chance, Age: 40, POB: Bedford, TX.



Listed Occupation as a self employed contractor in Masonary and Home 1512 Shady Lane #34.



Arrested on June 7, 2018 by Officer N. Garcia at 121 Acuff Lane and Charged with;



