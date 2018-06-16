Park Place Porsche

Park Place Porsche hosts Cattle Baron’s Ball members and Porsche enthusiasts

From the first Porsche, the Porsche 356 “No. 1” Roadster introduced in 1948, Porsche has pushed the limits to design the ultimate sportscar. But Porsche was never meant to be enjoyed alone…it was designed for two. So Porsche dealerships worldwide recently celebrated the 70th anniversary with a Sportscar Together Day.

Park Place Porsche invited the Porsche Club of America – Maverick Region to bring a wide range of Porsche 911s representing every year from 1967 to 2018 to the Lemmon Avenue dealership for a celebration of the best of German design and engineering. And the best in food, drink and music as well, of course.

Guests enjoyed Monkey Shoulder Whiskey cocktails mixed by a special industrial-sized mixer in the form of a stylized concrete mixer truck. In addition, Park Place’s partners served craft beers by Unlawful Assembly, bourbon from Hudson Whiskey, and beverages including the Reyka Stuttgart Mule with grilled bratwurst by Degenhardt’s Brat Haus. Sunnyland Outdoor Furniture provided comfortable lounges for guests to relax in. Additional partners included Frost 321, Garages of Texas, and Tropic Sport.

Cattle Baron’s Ball members were on hand to promote the upcoming October 20 event to be held at Gilley’s Dallas. Since 1974, the Cattle Baron’s Ball has raised more than $77 million for cancer research, making the Dallas event the largest single-night fundraiser for the American Cancer Society.

Looking forward to the future of Porsche Performance, the new Mission E will combine the “distinctive emotional design of a Porsche, exceptional driving performance, and forward thinking with everyday functionality.” It will match a 600 horsepower engine with a range of about 310 miles, and acceleration from 0 – 60 mph in under 3.5 seconds. This all-electric Porsche will feature a charging time of 15 minutes for approximately 80% capacity, combining time-saving value with electric vehicle mobility.

Park Place Porsche is located at 6113 Lemmon Avenue, near Love Field. Park Place will open its 17th dealership on July 23 with the addition of the new Park Place Porsche Grapevine.

From the first Porsche, the Porsche 356 “No. 1” Roadster introduced in 1948, Porsche has pushed the limits to design the ultimate sportscar. But Porsche was never meant to be enjoyed alone…it was designed for two. So Porsche dealerships worldwide recently celebrated the 70th anniversary with a Sportscar Together Day.

Park Place Porsche invited the Porsche Club of America – Maverick Region to bring a wide range of Porsche 911s representing every year from 1967 to 2018 to the Lemmon Avenue dealership for a celebration of the best of German design and engineering. And the best in food, drink and music as well, of course.

During the Porsche 70th Anniversary celebration at Park Place Porsche in Dallas on Saturday, June 9, 2018, (Michael Ainsworth)

Guests enjoyed Monkey Shoulder Whiskey cocktails mixed by a special industrial-sized mixer in the form of a stylized concrete mixer truck. In addition, Park Place’s partners served craft beers by Unlawful Assembly, bourbon from Hudson Whiskey, and beverages including the Reyka Stuttgart Mule with grilled bratwurst by Degenhardt’s Brat Haus. Sunnyland Outdoor Furniture provided comfortable lounges for guests to relax in. Additional partners included Frost 321, Garages of Texas, and Tropic Sport.

Cattle Baron’s Ball members were on hand to promote the upcoming October 20 event to be held at Gilley’s Dallas. Since 1974, the Cattle Baron’s Ball has raised more than $77 million for cancer research, making the Dallas event the largest single-night fundraiser for the American Cancer Society.

Looking forward to the future of Porsche Performance, the new Mission E will combine the “distinctive emotional design of a Porsche, exceptional driving performance, and forward thinking with everyday functionality.” It will match a 600 horsepower engine with a range of about 310 miles, and acceleration from 0 – 60 mph in under 3.5 seconds. This all-electric Porsche will feature a charging time of 15 minutes for approximately 80% capacity, combining time-saving value with electric vehicle mobility.

Park Place Porsche is located at 6113 Lemmon Avenue, near Love Field. Park Place will open its 17th dealership on July 23 with the addition of the new Park Place Porsche Grapevine.

The second annual Park Place Luxury & Supercar Showcase, benefiting the Momentous Institute, is scheduled for 10 am – 4 pm October 13 at the Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas. Within the family-friendly event will be a juried Collectors Concours featuring rare classic, luxury and supercars from private collectors. The event will also feature a fashion show by Highland Park Village, live music, specialty boutiques, and a Kid’s Concours area. Park Place will also showcase some of the latest models of their coveted brands, including Rolls-Royce, Bugatti, Maserati, McLaren, Bentley, Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Volvo, Jaguar, Land Rover and Lotus. For ticket info, or to submit a vehicle for consideration, go to LuxurySupercarShowcase.com.

Ken Schnitzer founded Park Place Dealerships in 1987 with a single Mercedes-Benz dealership on Oak Lawn. Today, Park Place Dealerships employs more than 2,000 people and operates 16 full-service dealerships. For more info, visit parkplace.com.

The second annual Park Place Luxury & Supercar Showcase, benefiting the Momentous Institute, is scheduled for 10 am – 4 pm October 13 at the Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas. Within the family-friendly event will be a juried Collectors Concours featuring rare classic, luxury and supercars from private collectors. The event will also feature a fashion show by Highland Park Village, live music, specialty boutiques, and a Kid’s Concours area. Park Place will also showcase some of the latest models of their coveted brands, including Rolls-Royce, Bugatti, Maserati, McLaren, Bentley, Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Volvo, Jaguar, Land Rover and Lotus. For ticket info, or to submit a vehicle for consideration, go to LuxurySupercarShowcase.com.

Ken Schnitzer founded Park Place Dealerships in 1987 with a single Mercedes-Benz dealership on Oak Lawn. Today, Park Place Dealerships employs more than 2,000 people and operates 16 full-service dealerships. For more info, visit parkplace.com.

n Oak Lawn. Today, Park Place Dealerships employs more than 2,000 people and operates 16 full-service dealerships. For more info, visit parkplace.com.