June 16, 2018

This degerneate material should be blocked on school networks not promoted.

Joseph Goebbels said, “Propaganda works best when those who are being manipulated are confident they are acting on their own free will.” Yet here we are with people claiming this isn’t indoctrination like they’ve transcended reality. This insanity on this site is presented as the cool and hip lifestyle option and glorified. But it’s said that you’re crazy if you can just connect dots on how kids think and behave and you have a memory. SAD!

Mitchell