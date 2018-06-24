Keller, Texas June 23, 2018

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.

Brant Byron Hassell, Age: 28, POB: Ft. Worth



Listed Occupation as Delivery for Andrew’s Distributing Company and Home 1016 Oakwood Dr., Keller, Texas, , Age: 28, POB: Ft. WorthListed Occupation as Delivery for Andrew’s Distributing Company and Home 1016 Oakwood Dr., Keller, Texas, Arrested on June 14, 2018 by Officer R. Garcia at his Home Address at 11:29 PM and Charged with;



Assault causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member.

Jason Ryan Hemphill, Age: 44, POB: Ft. Worth.



Listed Occupation as Salesman for Siteone Landscape Supply and Home 1016 Oakwood Dr., Keller, TX..



Arrested on June 14, 2018 at 11:28 PM by Officer R. Garcia at his home address and Charged with;



Assault causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member. Age: 44, POB: Ft. Worth.Listed Occupation as Salesman for Siteone Landscape Supply and Home 1016 Oakwood Dr., Keller, TX..Arrested on June 14, 2018 at 11:28 PM by Officer R. Garcia at his home address and Charged with;

Melba Raeh Dianne Stephens; Age: 24, POB: Ft. Worth.



Listed herself as unemployed and Home 512 Hunter Manor Dr., Keller, TX.



Arrested on June 14, 2018 at 2:09 AM by Officer M. Wheeler at 100 Ridge Point Pkwy and Charged With;



1.) Driving While Intoxicated 2nd !! (at 24 years old)

.

2.) Assault on a Public Servant, a Third Degree Felony (not a good idea at all) ; Age: 24, POB: Ft. Worth.Listed herself as unemployed and Home 512 Hunter Manor Dr., Keller, TX.Arrested on June 14, 2018 at 2:09 AM by Officer M. Wheeler at 100 Ridge Point Pkwy and Charged With;

Amanda Renee Weikel, Age: 39, POB; Irving, Texas.



Says her Occupation is a Polisher at Texas Stain and Polish and Home 5312 Colorado, Blvd, North Richland, Hills.



Arrested on June 13, 2018 at 3:29 PM by Officer G. Telesko at 499 Bart Street and Charged with;



Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1, More than 1 Gram, Less than 4 Gram, a Third Degree Felony.

Angelina Corez, Age : 39, POB: Ft. Worth.



Listed as Self Employed and Home 1502 Northwest 29th St., Ft. Worth, TX.



Arrested on June 14, 2018 by Officer G. Telesko at 1000 S. Main Street and Charged with:



Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 more than 4 Grams a State Jail Felony, Remarks: Doesn’t know Her Phone Number , Age : 39, POB: Ft. Worth.Listed as Self Employed and Home 1502 Northwest 29th St., Ft. Worth, TX.Arrested on June 14, 2018 by Officer G. Telesko at 1000 S. Main Street and Charged with:

Michael Brian Grace, Age: 25, POB: Anchorage, AK. , Age: 25, POB: Anchorage, AK. Listed Occupation as Shipping Supervisor at RTP Company and Home 5201 Thistle Dr. #1902.



Arrested on June 15, 2018 at 1:41 AM by Officer M. Wheeler at the Keller Tavern at 138 S. Main Street and Charged with;



Driving While Intoxicated with a Blood Alcohol level exceeding 0.15. ***





Listed as Unemployed and Home 9704 Via Del Oro, Edinburg, TX.



Arrested on June 12, 2018 at 10:50 PM by Officer J. Dickerson at 312 N. Main St. and Charged with;



Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Juan Luis Leon, Jr., Age: 24, POB : Edinburg, TX.Listed as Unemployed and Home 9704 Via Del Oro, Edinburg, TX.Arrested on June 12, 2018 at 10:50 PM by Officer J. Dickerson at 312 N. Main St. and Charged with;







Listed as “Sefl-Employed” and Home 2044 Mountain Hawk Dr., Ft. Worth.



Arrested on June 11, 2018 at 1:12 AM by Westlake Officer C. Shannon at 2300 Hwy 377 and Charged with;



Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 2 more than 2 Grams a Sate Jail Felony. Samual Charles Pendleton, Age: 19 POB : Roanoke,Listed as “Sefl-Employed” and Home 2044 Mountain Hawk Dr., Ft. Worth.Arrested on June 11, 2018 at 1:12 AM by Westlake Officer C. Shannon at 2300 Hwy 377 and Charged with;

Illiana Michelle Brueck, Age 17, POB: Ft Worth.



, Age 17, POB: Ft Worth. Does not list an Occupation and Home 4401 Glenview Ct. 4514, North Richland Hills, TX.



Arrested on June 14, 2018 at 10:15 PM by Officer R. Rodriquez at Kohls 2001 Main Street and Charged with;



Theft of Property more than $100 less than $750.



Click Below to see Keller Incident Reports

20180-6-23 incident reports

LNO relies on Federal and State Freedom of Information Acts to obtain information here in, which is public information. LNO has been reporting on arrests in the area since 2000. If you have been proven innocent or the charges dismissed please contact LNO as soon as possible. LNO Policy Note: Considering the long period take to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest. LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you or someone you know has been reported arrested and subsequently been cleared of the charges; inform LNO with verifiable information. CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY..SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges. If on the other hand, a deferred adjudication is deferred with the charges dismissed upon successful completion (with a copy of the proper document). Based on this criterion; or if an expunge order is presented; LNO will remove the photo and text at no charge. However, LNO will bring forward and update the information if requested by the convicted party. If interested party makes claims of dismissal but public records indicate no dismissal; “LNO may update information and bring forward other public record information as well.” Information is obtained through FOIA and available to the public; as reported by law enforcement. You should check with your attorney concerning Open Records statutes prior to making any assumption of LNO rights to publish same. Any other questions? Editor@LocalNewsOnly.com