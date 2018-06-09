Keller, Texas June 9, 2018

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.





Listed Occupations as Pilot for American Airlines and Home 113 Montgomery Dr., Keller, TX.



Arrested on May 30, 2018 at 9:58 AM by Officer B. Todd at the Keller Police Station and Charged with;



Listed Occupation as Student at Carroll High School and Home 2895 Burney Lane, Southlake.



Melissa Thomas Benfield, Age 39, POB: Ft. Lauderdale, FL.



Listed as Unemployed and Home 17057 Tray Moore Dr., Keller, TX.



Arrested on May 27, 2018 at 12:46 AM by Officer B. Shimanek at 2000 S. Main St. and Charged with;



Kelly James Turner, Age: 59, POB; Oakland, CA.



Listed no Occupation and Home 953 Monarch Way, Keller, TX.



2.) Unlawful Carry Handgun License Holder

Edwin Paul Perry, Jr. Age: 63, POB: Ft. Worth.

Listed Occupation as Retired and Home 1153 Melissa Dr., Keller, TX.



Arrested on June 1, 2018 at 12:06 M by Officer R. Garcia at 104 Navajo Drive and Charged with;



Driving while Intoxicated

Amy Louise Pool, Age: 34, POB: Hobart, OK.



Arrested on May 27, 2018 at 1:18 PM by Officer G. Telesko at 800 S. Main St. and Charged with;



Possession of a Controlled Substance Pg 1 less than 1 Gram, a State Felony Offense

Elissa Nicole Jimenez, Ate: 32, POB: Ft. Worth.



Listed Occupation as Caregiver for Accepting Hand and Home 5501 Westhaven Dr., Ft. Worth, TX.



Arrested on May 28, 2018 at 3:19 AM by Officer B. Shimanek at 1300 N. Main St. and Charged with;



Listed as Unemployed and Home 5416 Sonoma Dr., Ft. Worth, TX.



Arrested on May 29, 2018 at 6:44 AM by Officer J. Montgomery at 200 Country Brook Dr. and Charged with;



1.) Criminal Mischief more than $100 less than $750



2.) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia



Listed Occupation as Contract Engineer for GDC Technics and home 9125 Quail Ridge Dr. Ft. Worth.



Arrested on May 31, 2018 at 8:39 PM by Officer M. Wheeler at 250 S. Main Street and Charged with;



1.) Driving While Intoxicated 2nd*!!



Listed Occupation as Student at Timber Creek High School and Home 4525 Pine Tree Circle, Ft. Worth, TX.



Arrested on May 26, 2018 at 2:16 AM by Westlake Officer J. Montgomery at 2100 Hwy 377 and Charged with;



Christopher Gaines Wagner, Age: 25 , POB: Wasington, DC.



Listed Occupation as Manage Account Operations for Fidelity Investments and Home 12737 Foxpaw Trail, Ft. Worth, TX.



Arrested on May 28, 2018 at 5:03 AM by Westlake Officer C. Shannon at 2800 Hwy 114 WB and Charged with;



Jason Hussein Nijim, Age: 43 POB: Champagne Urba.



No Occupation Listed and Home 1166 Boxwood Dr., Crowley, TX.



Arrested on May 30, 2018 at 10:14 PM by Westlake Office C. Shannon at the 7-11 in Trophy Club and Charged with;



