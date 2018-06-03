Keller, Texas , June 3, 2018

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.



Luke James Sullens, Age: 18, POB: Lamor, CA.



, Age: 18, POB: Lamor, CA. Listed as Unemployed and Home 1202, Melissa Drive, Keller, Texas.



Arrested on May 21, 2018 at 6:49 pm by Officer M. Riehle at his Keller Home and Charged with;



Silent Abusive Call/Electronic Communications to 911 Service

Kyle Allen Grogan, Age: 52, POB: Kermit, TX.

, Age: 52, POB: Kermit, TX. Listed Occupation as Retired and Home 1817 Windsong Cir, Keller. TX.

Arrested on May 23, 2018 at 3:00 PM at the Police Station by Officer C. Allen and Charged with;



Terroristic Threat Causing Fear of Imminent Severe Bodily Injury, Bond set at $750.

Justin Andrew Mason , Age: 38, POB: Greenville, SC.



No Occupation listed and Home 1627 Pleasant Run, Keller, TX. Age: 38, POB: Greenville, SC.No Occupation listed and Home 1627 Pleasant Run, Keller, TX. Arrested on May 25, 2018 at 11:08 AM by Officer C. Arndt at his Keller Home and Charged with;

Assault (simple report) Bond set at $571.

Melissa Lynn Robinson, Age 27, POB: Harvard, IL.



, Age 27, POB: Harvard, IL. Listed Occupation as Asst. Manager at Clairs and Home 11016 Viejo Lane, Keller, TX.



Arrested on May 18, 2018 at 9:50 AM by Officer B. Shimanek at 400 Bear Creek Pkwy. and Charged With,



Public Intoxication. Justin Michael Sullivan, Age 30, POB: Ft. Worth, TX.



Listed Occupation as unemployed and Home 2838 Timber Hill Dr. Grapevine, TX.



Arrested on May 13, 2018 at *:44 PM by Officer J. Salvato at 1100 Garden Lane and Charged With;



1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 1 G, a State Jail Felony,



2.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 Less than 1 G, a State Jail Felony , Age 30, POB: Ft. Worth, TX.Listed Occupation as unemployed and Home 2838 Timber Hill Dr. Grapevine, TX.Arrested on May 13, 2018 at *:44 PM by Officer J. Salvato at 1100 Garden Lane and Charged With;

Beau Chistopher Bishop, Age: 18, POB: Grapevine, TX.



Listed as unemployed and Home at 222 San Jacinto Court, Keller, TX.



Arrested on May 19, 2018 at 5:29 PM by Officer M. Moore at 100 Cindy St. N. and Charged with; , Age: 18, POB: Grapevine, TX.Listed as unemployed and Home at 222 San Jacinto Court, Keller, TX.Arrested on May 19, 2018 at 5:29 PM by Officer M. Moore at 100 Cindy St. N. and Charged with; 1.) Possession of a controlled Substance PG1 More than 1 Gram, Less than 4 G, a Felony Third Degree, 2.) Possession of Marijuana less than 2 Ounces.

Benjamin Michael Francis, Age: 21, POB: Hurst, TX. Listed Occupation as a Student at TCC and Home 1804 Kingsbridge Lane, Roanoke, Texas



Arrested on May 18, 2018 by Officer J. Montgomery at 1011 Spanish Trail and Charged with;



Driving While Intoxicated with a BAC more than 0.15 **

Jonathan Barrett Potter, Age: 37, POB: Abilene, TX.



Listed Occupation as Shipping Manager for Frog Street Press and Home 3013 Highland Crest Ct, Hurst, Texas.



Arrested on May 21, 2018 at 9:20 PM by Officer B. Shimanek at 800 S. Main Street and Charged with,



Driving while Intoxicated! , Age: 37, POB: Abilene, TX.Listed Occupation as Shipping Manager for Frog Street Press and Home 3013 Highland Crest Ct, Hurst, Texas.Arrested on May 21, 2018 at 9:20 PM by Officer B. Shimanek at 800 S. Main Street and Charged with,

Hannah Kathleen Kirby, Age 21, POB: Louisiana. Listed Occupation as Asst. Manager at Smoothie King and Home 3120 Spotted Owl Drive, Ft. Worth, TX. Arrested on May 12, 2018 at 10:03 PM by Officer M. Moore at 100 Keller Pkwy and Charged With;



1.) Driving While Intoxicated with a BAC over 0.15 ** 2.) Possession of Marijuana less than 2 ounces.

William Ovin Lawrence III, Age: 66 , POB: Boston Spa, NY. , Age: 66 , POB: Boston Spa, NY. No Occupation Listed and Home 9724 Prairie Ct. Ft. Worth, TX.



Arrested on May 22, 2018 by Officer R. Garcia at Jabo’s Ace Hardware at 1580 Keller Pkwy and Charged with;

Driving while Intoxicated!

Jason Anthony Borroel, Age: 40 POB: San Antonio, TX , Age: 40 POB: San Antonio, TX No Occupation Listed and Home 5301 Sugar Love Trl #5203,



Arrested on May 23, 2018 at 12:28 AM by Officer R. Rodriquez at 8500 Rock Valley Dr., FTW and Charged With



Driving while Intoxicated!

Edgar Magdiel Ruiz Mata, Jr. Age: 20, POB: Mexico Age: 20, POB:



Listed as Unemployed and Home 4900 Ollie ST., Ft. Worth, TX.



Arrested on May 24, 2018 at 1:30 PM by Officer J. Potter at 100 Keller Smithfield Road and Charged with;



1.) Possession of Marijuana less than 2 Ounces,



2.) On an Immigration Detainer by the Dept. of Homeland Security Warrant.

Roberto Martinez, Age: 21 POB: Mexico



Listed Occupation as Construction for RRT Company and Home 3912 Howard St., Ft. Worth, TX.



Arrested on May 24, 2018 at 1:29 PM by Officer J. oter at 100 Keller Smithfield Road and Charged With;



Possession of Marijuana less than 2 ounces. , Age: 21 POB:Listed Occupation as Construction for RRT Company and Home 3912 Howard St., Ft. Worth, TX.Arrested on May 24, 2018 at 1:29 PM by Officer J. oter at 100 Keller Smithfield Road and Charged With;



Andres Arredondo, Age: 19, POB: Little Rock, AR.



Listed Occupation as a Stocker at Albertsons and Home 824 E. Shaw St., Ft. Worth, TX.



Arrested on May 24, 2018 at 1:31 PM by Officer J. Potter at 100 Keller Smithfield Road and Charged with;



Tampering with a Government Record. , Age: 19, POB: Little Rock, AR.Listed Occupation as a Stocker at Albertsons and Home 824 E. Shaw St., Ft. Worth, TX.Arrested on May 24, 2018 at 1:31 PM by Officer J. Potter at 100 Keller Smithfield Road and Charged with;

Wendy Ann Wilhelmsen, Age: 44, POB: Dallas.

Listed Occupation as Project Manager for Loomis Armor and Home 4044 Summerhill Lane, Ft. Worth, TX.



Arrested on May 25, 2018 at 10:29 PM by Officer J. Montgomery at 400 Keller Smithfield Road, South and Charged with;



Driving While Intoxicated with A BAC more the 0.15 !*





Listed as Unemployed and Home 18361 Raceway Drive # 1427,



Arrested on May 19, 2018 at 5:36 PM by Officer M. Moore at 100 Cindy St. North and Charged with;



1.) Possession of Marijuana less than 2 ounces, Christopher Alexander Bohannon, Age: 18, POB: El Paso, TX. 2.) On a Keller Police Warrant for No Operators License, 3.) On a Keller Police Warrant for Speeding in a Posted Zone, 4.) On a Keller Police Warrant for Failure to Appear, Bond set at $984.10