June 03, 2018 – Hawaiian Falls Dive-In Movie Nights return this summer featuring five movies during the month of June. Dive-in movies are free with regular park admission.

Friday, June 15th – Garland (Moana)

Thursday, June 21st – Mansfield (Lego Ninjango)

Friday, June 22nd – Roanoke (Wonder)

Sunday, June 24th – Waco (Wonder)

Tuesday, June 26th – The Colony (Sherlock Gnomes)

All shows will begin around dusk at the wavepool. For safety reasons, only the wavepool will be open during the dive-in movies.

Hawaiian Falls season pass holders enjoy unlimited access to all five Texas waterparks all summer long, including parks in Garland, The Colony, Mansfield, Roanoke and Waco. The waterparks are open to the public Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day. Season tickets, day passes, events and park information are online at hfalls.com.