Colleyville, TX 76034

Editorial, by Nelson Thibodeaux



If you live in the GCISD District and Need a Reason to vote for School Trustee…I suggest you look again at your School Taxes and the ongoing increases.

This election stacks up to be;

A.) *Do you want a Trustee that goes along with increased taxes, spends considerable of her time lobbying the legislature to keep the status quo: Vote: Becky St. John*

B.)** Or do you feel a fresh conservative voice is a welcome addition to the existing Board of Trustees, Vote: Amy Putnam**

Colleyville voters will need to turn out and express their preference, just as they did with the term limit vote a couple of years ago. Except, this vote includes Grapevine with a much larger voter base. As such, Colleyville voters must turn out in records number to ensure they are represented by a conservative voice.